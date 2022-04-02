With plenty of familiar faces for both the boys and girls squads returning, Defiance will look to build on the 2021 campaign with experience heading into the 2022 track season.
After serving as both boys and girls head track coach, Wahl will coach the DHS girls solely in 2022 as former boys mentor Steve Rittenour will retake the reins of the boys program.
A season ago, the DHS boys finished fourth in the Western Buckeye League team standings, a slip back from three straight years of top-three finishes but an effort that continued a streak of seven straight seasons where the Bulldogs finished in the WBL’s top four.
The Bulldogs had just one regional representative in the tough Division I postseason but that rep returns as senior Josh Horvath is back for a final go-round after winning the WBL and finishing as district runner-up in the 300 hurdles for the Bulldogs.
Overall, experience will be a strength for Defiance with a contingent of seven seniors and 12 juniors dotting the roster.
The sprints will need some new faces after the graduations of Payton Switzer (fourth in WBL, fifth in districts in 200; fifth in WBL in 100), Marino Martinez (third in WBL, sixth in districts in 800 relay with Horvath and Switzer) while Max Hoffman, Mitchell Thompson and Grant Keller also depart.
Rittenour returns to the head coaching position for his 17th year at the helm after a three-year absence and will lead a roster that has hopes of reaching the high standards of past Bulldog squads.
“We will need to focus on improving every day and every meet so we can continue to improve throughout the season,” explained Rittenour. “As long as we focus on competing every day in every rep and every drill, we will be able to see the improvements and hopefully we can put ourselves in a position to achieve success.”
The strengths for the Bulldogs will lie in their distance and middle-distance runners, led by brothers Cole and Noah Batt and an experienced group. Noah, a senior, was 10th in districts in the 1600 while Cole topped that effort with a fifth-place league showing and seventh-place finish at districts. Noah also saw success in the 3200 relay with a trio of returners, finishing third in the league meet alongside Horvath, senior Eli Fortman and junior Viktor Jurcevich.
Fortman was the WBL runner-up in the 800 and was fourth in districts in the event while Jurcevich will also be a candidate for top times in the event. Senior Elijah Valle, a 10th-place finisher in districts in the 3200, will be relied on for points in the mile and two-mile race, along with sophomore Josiah Gonzalez, a fourth-place league finisher in the 3200.
Senior Logan Deming and junior Branden Gmutza bring experience back in the throwing events with junior Evan DeTray looking to bring in Bulldog points in the long jump and sprints.
Senior Servontre Graves will add to the sprint roster for Defiance, along with junior Martin Castro, while junior Peyton Coressel will see time in the distance events.
“The league will be strong as usual,” said Rittenour. “If we stay focused and keep challenging ourselves, we will give ourselves an opportunity to compete.
On the girls side of things, a tough finish to the season saw Defiance finish ninth in the WBL and 10th in the Division II district meet in head coach Steve Wahl’s 24th year leading the girls team. In year 25, Wahl will only have to replace four departing letterwinners.
Aubrey Bujalski, who was a top-10 district finisher in the 1600 and a leg of the 3200 relay team that was fourth in the league, departs with Joanna Schlatter (sixth WBL, fifth district shot put) and Jessica Rodriguez and distance runner Sunny Lloyd (seventh districts 3200).
Despite the losses in field events, a nine-player contingent is back after lettering last season, led by a bevy of middle and distance standouts.
Senior Emily Wahl was third in the league and at districts in the 800, finishing sixth in the D-II regionals while also running legs of top-six finishing relay teams in the 800 and 3200 relays.
Junior Mira Horvath also brings experience in the middle distance, joined by sophomores Layla Briseno (eighth districts 1600) and Joslyn Renn (fifth districts 400).
“We are really excited about this season,” said Wahl. “2021 wasn’t the type of season that we are used to around here and the girls are really working hard so far this season so that it doesn’t happen again … We hopefully can hold our own from the 400 on up.”
Senior Trinity Bibler, who ran a leg of the 800 relay team that finished sixth in districts, will lead the sprinting group, with Renn, senior Tierra Harrison, juniors Madi Zapata, Regan Rigg and Reece Rittenhouse, sophomore Kendallyne Kroeckel and freshman Samantha Hohenberger as contributors.
Though experience departs in the throwing events, senior Oktavia Rohlf is back for her final season in Blue and White after finishing fourth in the WBL in the discus in 2021. Junior Mari Smith and freshman Myah Bloomfield will also be looked to for points in those events.
Overall, numbers are a concern this season in comparison to years past for the program but from Wahl’s perspective, it’s more a change in mindset.
“Our major weakness for this season is simply numbers,” explained the Bulldog mentor. “We have a smaller team compared to years past, so we really don’t have a whole lot of room for error. We need to stay healthy and some young and new kids need to mature quickly. We’re going to have to rely on some girls that are new to varsity track so they’ll need to jump on board quickly.”
Both the boys and girls got their season started amid cold weather to start the year, with the Bulldog girls finishing first in a tri-meet at Bryan with Archbold and the boys finishing second. That solid start will bring some confidence heading into a challenging schedule of events.
“We’re looking to improve all across the board, but we know that it certainly will not be easy. If we can avoid injuries and continue to work hard every day in practice, we hopefully can compete with just about anyone.
“Our goal this season is to simply advance as many individuals and relays as we can down the trail and hopefully end up in Columbus.”
With the tri-match at Bryan in the books, the next outing for Defiance is the Celina Invitational on Saturday with just one home event at Fred J. Brown Stadium during the regular season: the annual Palmer Relays on May 5. Invitational events at Bowling Green, Napoleon, Wapakoneta and St. Marys dot the slate before the WBL championships at Van Wert on May 11 and 13. The girls team will compete in D-II district events at home in mid-May while the boys team will trek to Findlay for D-I districts.
