Northwest Ohio is about as far from surf culture as one can get, what with the flat farmland and lack of waves.
For Defiance seventh-grader Camy Ulaszewski, however, the opportunity arose early in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic to try out the sport.
What started with doubt and some prodding to get out and be active from her mother Tammi turned into a newfound passion for Ulaszewski, who was hooked from the very first trip into the water in Surfside Beach, S.C.
“It happened really fast,” explained Tammi. “We went down because of COVID but we were upfront about it, we weren’t going to sit at home and be depressed. It was basically (surfing) or nothing.
“It wasn’t something we expected her to move on with, it’s just basically finding a lesson for something to do and she ended up falling in love with it.”
For Camy, the opportunity wasn’t something she expected to enjoy.
“The only thing to really find to do was surfing lessons and at first I didn’t want to do it, I’d seen the Bethany Hamilton movie,” said Camy, referring to the 2011 film Soul Surfer about Hamilton’s life as a surfer after losing her arm in a shark attack. “But the first time I tried it, it was amazing.”
The fact that her daughter was hooked on the sport almost came as no surprise to Tammi.
“We’ve started putting together shirts with the phrase ‘Big Wave Dreams’ on them and part of that is, of course you have a dream to do well and succeed,” she explained. “The other part is, they’ve said if you have a dream of a big wave, you’ve finally found peace. The first time Camy came in, she said, ‘Mom, I feel so at peace out there.’”
With Camy hooked on the sport but the family still residing in Defiance, the call of the ocean has been something the family spends time each month taking part in. As her interest in the sport grew, the Ulaszewskis became acquainted and part of the Surf Dreams Foundation, an organization based in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Founded by Philip and Ola Jackson in 2014, SDF serves as an opportunity for youths and adults to enjoy the sport of surfing by holding free clinics for all ages, paying for contest entry fees and holding trips to surf breaks for families and groups.
The foundation also offers scholarships to local high schools, helps coach youths and even provides surfboards for kids that need them.
“Meeting Phil and part of their team has been so great,” said Tammi. “They teach kids about surfing and want kids to stay stoked about catching waves. Cam made the team really fast and she just keeps growing from there. We’ve been so fortunate to be in touch with them, they’ve opened up so many doors.”
As Camy’s passion grew, so did the thirst for knowledge on improving her skills. That led to participating in competitions and even being awarded her own custom board after her most recent competition in late April.
“We’ve gone down every month and gotten involved in some competitions,” said Camy. “At first, it’s getting down the basics of paddling and balancing and just getting used to all of it. (The toughest part to learn) was probably paddling into the wave; if you don’t paddle enough you’ll either miss the wave completely or crash.”
The Ulaszewskis have been able to visit Buxton, N.C., Daytona, Fla. and Jacksonville, Fla. suburb Garden City as part of surfing trips. Camy and her family are also selling shirts to raise money for travel expenses and bring money and recognition to SDF.
With a new board and continuing love of the sport, Ulaszewski has turned her eyes toward competitively surfing as well.
“In South Carolina, the waves don’t normally get that big, maybe the biggest is around four or five feet,” explained Camy. “It’s good to get started there. There’s 15-minute heats, split into different groups by age or gender and it’s quality over quantity, getting as many tries as you can.
“(Going forward), I’ll probably keep doing lots of competitions and hopefully get sponsors. The more sponsors you get, the bigger competitions you can get into and so on. As far as waves, maybe at some point I could do Jaws wave (off coast of Pe’ahi, Hawaii), which is 60 feet tall.”
Big waves, new lingo and beach culture aside, finding the sport has meant so much more than just a new board or an affinity for saltwater.
“She’s made friendships that she’d maybe never have made,” said Tammi. “When they’re out there, it’s everyone cheering on everyone, it’s not as much about the competition. It’s really not like any other sport.”
Although according to Tammi, there’s plenty of benefits of spectating as well.
“I took the lessons too when Camy did, and I’m definitely not a pro surfer,” she explained. “I love being a surf mom though, who doesn’t love sitting on the beach?”
