Defiance was able to sweep Anthony Wayne 6-2 and 9-5 to score the Bulldogs' first two high school summer baseball wins of the season.
In the opener, Defiance scored single runs in the first and second innings for a quick lead. After the Generals cut the lead in half, Defiance put the game away with three runs in the fifth.
Camden Roth had a strong game at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and he drove in a run.
Mark Butler went the first four innings to get the win.
In the nightcap, the Bulldogs got started with six runs in the first and two more in the second in a 9-5 decision.
Evan Brown, the second pitcher used by Defiance, went three innings to get the win.
Defiance (2-2) is back in action Sunday afternoon, hosting Ottawa Hills in a doubleheader, beginning at noon.
Game 1
Anthony Wayne 000 100 1 - 2 6 5
Defiance 110 031 x - 6 9 3
Winning pitcher: Mark Butler (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Simeon Sweeney, Jack Mortier.
Losing pitcher: Taber (2 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned run, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Garrett, Mull, Weis.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Camden Roth single, two doubles, RBI; Mark Butler single, double; Wade Liffick triple, RBI; Drew Kellermyer double. (Anthony Wayne) - Holck two singles, double; Soals RBI; Wittes RBI.
Game 2
Anthony Wayne 101 010 2 - 5 8 2
Defiance 620 010 x - 9 8 1
Winning pitcher: Evan Brown (3 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Wade Liffick, Camden Roth, Jack Mortier.
Losing pitcher: Garrett (1 inning, 6 runs, 5 hits, 2 walks). Others: Keller, Behnfeldt, Harder.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Wade Liffick double, RBI; Bradyn Shaw double; Evan Brown single, RBI; Simeon Sweeney single, RBI. (Anthony Wayne) - Gerken single, double, triple, RBI; Keller single, double, RBI; Holck double, RBI; Ruhe double, 2 RBI.
