ELIDA — Though perhaps hard to believe, the Defiance ACME baseball program entered Tuesday’s state tournament final at Ed Sandy Field in Elida in a seven-year title drought in the quest for the program’s 11th tourney title.
The wait ended on Tuesday as a dually good performance by junior David Jimenez and seven Tinora errors led to a 6-1 Defiance win and the capper on a stellar summer campaign.
The Bulldogs’ strong finish in Tuesday’s tilt was a refresher after Defiance had to escape in nine innings against Van Wert on Monday in the semifinals after allowing seven runs in the sixth inning.
“I told the guys, I would take the way we played this game over the way we played yesterday’s game,” said Defiance coach Joe Keween, who was part of Defiance’s 2012 ACME tournament title team as a player and the 2013 spring Division II state title team.. “We played our game, we were aggressive on the basepaths, I think we bunted successfully and we made them make plays.
“(Tinora) didn’t play their best game, they’d be the first ones to tell you that, which is unfortunate because that’s a really good ballclub. We made plays when we needed to.”
Aggressiveness set the tone early for Defiance (21-4-1) with some speediness on the basepaths. Jimenez led off the bottom of the first with a single and stole second before a sacrifice bunt from Wade Liffick turned into a Tinora miscue, allowing Jimenez to score. Bradyn Shaw scored from third on a balk with one out in the frame to put Defiance up 2-0 and the Bulldogs chipped in another run in the second on an RBI groundout from Jimenez for a 3-0 lead.
Playing in its first state tourney final in program history in the team’s first-ever trip to the state tournament, Tinora had an answer in the third as back-to-back singles set up an RBI sacrifice fly from Cole Commisso to put the Rams on the scoreboard.
Unfortunately for Tinora, that tally was the lone mark on the Ram ledger thanks to Jimenez on the mound.
The Defiance junior allowed just four singles from the Rams and did not issue a walk until two outs remained in the seventh inning, holding a talented Tinora lineup at bay.
“It means a lot, this goes back to the winter workouts and our run in the spring,” said Jimenez of the title-game win. “As a team we can compete with anyone we play against, we’ve just got to bring our A game and it was really important to get this at the end of the summer. We get to go back to school and have our heads up high and get ready for the spring.”
Added Keween of the third Bulldog pitcher of the three-day tournament: “I can’t say enough about him. We’re very fortunate to have a guy like him as our three right now … but there’s a lot of teams with guys like him who when the big game is there, they don’t show up and at no point did he flinch, at no point did he show any signs that it was too big for him.”
Even up 3-1, Defiance had chances to expand the lead in the third and fourth innings, leaving the bases loaded in the third frame after three singles and stranding two in the fourth with Jimenez being forced out at home following two leadoff singles.
The floodgates finally opened in the fifth inning. Jayden Jerger drew a two-out walk from Tinora starter Eli Plassman to put runners at first and second base. Senior Kam’Ron Rivera stepped into the box as a pinch-hitter and after seeing three pitches, the Bulldog infielder laced a base hit to right field to score Mark Butler and up the lead to 4-1.
“I stepped in the box and all the coaches gave me confidence. I saw a good pitch and I went for it,” said Rivera. “We haven’t won since 2014 and when they won in ‘14, they won it in the spring season so hopefully this will give us a chance to win it in the spring as well.”
Drew Kellermyer followed with an RBI knock to score Jerger and with runners at the corners, the Bulldogs executed the double-steal to perfection to score another run and create the final 6-1 margin.
Tinora didn’t go quietly in the seventh inning with Casen Wolfrum singling to center and Bryce Bailey drawing a two-out walk before a grounder to short forced an out at second to set off a Defiance celebration.
For Tinora, the historic summer run wasn’t dimmed by a disappointing finish as the Rams finished the ACME campaign 23-3.
“Our defense all year long has been so great, especially the last couple games and we had just a couple too many errors,” said Tinora coach Doug Plassman. “I thought if we could just chip away there a couple more times and get a couple more runs, we’d get on that roll.
“Kudos to my boys for a fantastic year. I mean 23-3 is an unbelievable record for summer ball and it’s been a pleasure. I’ve had a blast all summer long … it was history-making what we did, not only getting to the championship game but even just getting to the district championship.”
Jimenez was named tournament MVP after the complete-game win Tuesday on 84 pitches while finishing the three-game stretch with four hits and five runs scored.
Casen Wolfrum had a pair of base knocks on the day for the Rams.
Joining Jimenez on the all-tournament team were teammates Jerger, Rivera, Shaw and Aidan Kiessling, Tinora’s Cole Commisso, Teron Ward and Wolfrum and Van Wert’s T.J. Stoller.
Defiance’s 11 titles are the most in tournament history, three more than Coldwater’s eight. The Bulldogs have crowns in 1987, 1989, 1992, 1997, 2006-07, 2009 and a three-peat from 2012-14.
Tinora 001 000 0 - 1 4 7
Defiance 210 030 x - 6 8 0
Records: Defiance 21-4-1, Tinora 23-3.
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Eli Plassman (4.2 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Cole Commisso.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Casen Wolfrum 2 singles. (Defiance) - David Jimenez 2 singles; Drew Kellermyer 2 singles.
