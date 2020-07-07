With the spring softball season wiped out due to the coronavirus outbreak before a summer season was held, local players will still get the chance to play another season of softball.
Defiance Softball announced Monday it would be holding a 2020 Fall Ball season, running from Aug. 23-Oct. 18 and is looking for players to join the league.
“We’ve played fall softball in Defiance in the past but it was under the umbrella of a league in Toledo,” explained Defiance Softball president Josh Busch. “The creation of this league is the same thing we were trying to with the spring league, give an opportunity for local teams to play affordably without traveling an hour for games all the time. We’re hoping that it will include some of those communities we didn’t have during the spring.”
The league will have an $80 fee per player, a cost that includes a jersey and socks, for a format with 10U, 12U and 14U age groups determined by players’ age as of Dec. 31, playing in their 2021 age group.
“What you see a lot of times with fall leagues, and what you’ll see with this one, it will be what we call a ‘play-up’ league,” explained Busch. “When you go from a 10U to 12U, for example, the softball size goes from 11 to 12 inches, the pitching distance goes a little further back. It’s an opportunity for kids to get some game-time experience and a great opportunity to get girls out on the diamond, get some experience and fine-tune some skills.”
Depending on how many teams and players the season brings in, games will be played in Sunday afternoon doubleheaders, potentially seeing games at noon, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Teams will have the opportunity to play on eight Sundays during the August to October slate, with no games scheduled on Sept. 6, the day before Labor Day. Teams may also schedule games on days outside the Sunday slate.
“If coaches want to get a game in on a weeknight, that’s fine too,” said Busch. “We want teams to get out there and get a chance to play.”
Tryout sessions will be held on both Saturday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 21, with players only needing to attend one. The July 18 session will have a sign-in from 10-10:30 a.m. and tryouts from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The July 21 session will have a sign-in from 6-6:30 p.m. and tryouts from 6:30-8 p.m.
Both tryout sessions will be held at Diehl Park with players needing to bring their own cleats, bat, helmet and gloves.
All games will be held at Diehl Park, though if teams outside the Defiance community have access to fields in their communities, games could be scheduled there as well.
“Any community team that comes to the league has a field they have access to, we’ll schedule games there, too,” said Busch. “We’ll schedule games on any field that wants to host games.”
With a summer season under their belt in the midst of coronavirus safety recommendations, Busch exhibited confidence in the organization going forward with any regulations.
“We went into the summer not knowing what to expect, putting in extra precautionary measures,” said Busch. “The general feedback we’ve gotten so far has all been positive. Now that we’ve figured out it’s not as overbearing as it originally seemed, we know more going forward. Obviously we want a safe environment for players, coaches, fans, families; everyone’s on board.”
