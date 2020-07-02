The 8U, 10U, 12U and 16U Defiance Softball league championship games were contested on Fields 3 and 4 at Diehl Park on Wednesday evening to cap off the slate of games for city teams this summer. All outgoing players were honored prior to the 16U championship game. Team champions for the respective leagues were: Lowe’s (8U), First Federal Bank (10U), Gamby Construction (12U) and Sharp Automotive/Dan Limber Auctioneers (16U).
