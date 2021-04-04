FINDLAY - Defiance opened a doubleheader with Findlay with a win in the sixth inning to earn a split with the Trojans on Saturday.
In the opener, the Bulldogs broke a tied game with a run in the top of the sixth. Findlay tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
In the nightcap, Findlay took control early with two runs in the first two innings, then added seven in the third.
Defiance (2-2) is back in action Monday when they host Tinora. They will travel to Perrysburg on THursday at open WBL action at St. Marys on Friday.
Defiance 040 001 - 5 8 0
Findlay 002 020 0 - 4 7 1
Winning pitcher: Elivia Rosa (7 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 3 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Jessica Betts (7 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 6 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Taighen Zipfel 2 RBI.
Defiance 000 01 - 1 4 3
Findlay 227 4x - 15 17 2
Records: Defiance 2-2, Findlay 4-1.
Winning pitcher: Ashley Claflin (5 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 2 strikeouts).
