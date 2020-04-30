The Defiance Softball Association voted at its meeting of its board of directors on Tuesday evening to continue the suspension of all organization operations through May 31.
“While some aspects of life begin to open around the state of Ohio, it is not yet time for us to resume operations,” read a release from DSA president Josh Busch. “This is in alignment with the Governor’s order along with the guidelines set by the OHSAA. No team activities are permitted during this period.”
Busch did note that the league has every intention to play the summer season. The registration portal for summer softball will be re-opened through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 22. The $10 savings code HOPE10 previously announced for softball will remain active and payment plans will also be available.
“If the situation becomes as such that we cannot have our summer season, refunds on registration fees will be issued,” noted the release.
The regular season will run from June 1-24 with the summer season’s tournaments being held June 29-July 1.
Updates will continue to be posted on the association’s website (www.defiancesoftball.com) and on the Defiance Softball Facebook page.
