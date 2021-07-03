The Defiance Softball Association wrapped up their 2021 summer season with the annual City Tournament this week. In all, the league was home to nearly 400 players on 30 teams across four different age groups. Regular season winners included Ayersville Navy (8U), Fairview Brown (10U), Fairview 12U and Gamby Construction (16U) with Lowe’s (8U), Fairview Stantz (10U), Midwest Community Federal Credit Union (12U) and Hudson, Mich. (16U) finishing as regular-season runners-up.
Ayersville Navy, Fairview Stantz, Fairview 12U and Gamby Construction won the tournament championships with Lowe’s, Sharp Automotive (10U), Midwest Community Federal Credit Union and Hudson, Mich. finishing as tournament runners-up.
Pictured are the tournament champions and runners-up in each respective age group.
