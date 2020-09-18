Both Defiance soccer teams were in action on Thursday and fell in WBL contests. The boys dropped a 7-0 game to St. Marys while the girls fell to Elida 6-0.
Adem Tobin tallied five goal for the Roughriders as St. Marys moved to the top of the WBL standings with the win over the Bulldogs.
Jojo Knight and Hannah Jones each had two goals for Elida in the girls win.
The Defiance boys are back in action today at Archbold for a 6 p.m. start. The girls travel to Lima Bath on Tuesday.
Boys
St. Marys 7, Defiance 0
St. Marys (5-1-1, 3-0-1 WBL) – Goals: Adem Tobin 5, Kyle Steininger, Joey Vanderhorst.
Defiance (1-6-1, 0-4) – Shots: 5. Saves: Carter Campbell 11.
Girls
Elida 6, Defiance 0
Elida (3-4, 1-3 WBL) – Goals: Jojo Knight 2, Hannah Jones 2, Brooke Reese, Analei Jackson.
Defiance (1-8, 1-3 WBL) – no statistics.
