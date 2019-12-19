After tallying wins in four of its first five games, Defiance will face its toughest test of the season by far as the Bulldogs travel to Shawnee Township to face unbeaten Lima Shawnee in both sides’ second Western Buckeye League contest of the year.
The 4-1 Bulldogs, fresh off a double-win weekend with victories at Van Wert (51-41) and Bryan (36-34), will take on 6-0 Lima Shawnee, which has taken down its schedule in dominant fashion to start the year.
“I think the big thing is it’s two wins in a weekend,” said Defiance coach Kirk Lehman. “It’s absolutely huge to get a road win in the league and then we came home Saturday and beat a Bryan team that plays so hard.”
Looking ahead to Shawnee, the Bulldogs will face a Shawnee squad capable of flexing its muscle on both the offensive (75.2 ppg) and defensive side (46.2 ppg) under the guidance of head coach Mark Triplett.
The Indians rolled to a 24-3 record last season, a runner-up finish in the WBL and a Division II regional runner-up finish in the postseason.
“They’re just a very good basketball team,” said Lehman, whose Bulldogs fell to Shawnee 52-29 last season. “They made it to regionals a year ago and were in the hunt for the WBL last year so we’re going to have to go on the road and play really hard.”
Leading the charge for Lima Shawnee is the scoring force that is 6-3 junior George Mangas. The Shawnee standout, a first-team all-WBL and special mention all-Ohio pick last season, has taken his game to the next level in 2019-20, averaging an astounding 30.8 points per contest.
Mangas has eclipsed the 30-point mark four times in six games for the Indians, paced by a 38-point showing in an 81-52 win at Upper Scioto Valley and the team’s most recent showing where he hit 17 of 20 shots from the field in a 35-point effort as the Tribe downed Lima Perry, 79-58.
“Shawnee’s had a lot of those since I’ve been at Defiance,” added Lehman. “They had the Butler brothers (including former Mr. Basketball and Ohio State star Jamar Butler) that could really score the basketball.”
Mangas is far from the only threat on the Indian roster, as 6-0 senior guard John Barker has proven to be a potent threat with 14.5 points and 5.8 assists per game, while hitting 17 of his 31 3-point attempts on the year, including six against Lima Perry.
Joining Barker and Mangas in the starting lineup is plenty of size in the junior trio of Tyson Elwer (6-5, 7.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.7 bpg, 19-33 field goals), Caden Vermilion (6-5, 6.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 18-32 field goals) and Jarin Bertke (6-4, 6.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.0 apg).
That quartet of starting juniors is part of a six-player junior class on the Shawnee roster responsible for 72.4 percent of the team’s scoring and 78.6 percent of rebounding.
“They’re just so athletic and they have great size,” said Lehman of the formidable Indians. “They have other guys that can get 20 and not blink. They’ve got great role players that can go out and make shots.”
Meanwhile, Defiance will look to continue a solid start to the season that has featured both convincing wins and close contests. The Bulldogs escaped a late charge from Bryan for a 36-34 win that saw the Bulldogs plagued by 2-9 shooting at the charity stripe.
However, senior forward Tyrel Goings tallied 11 of his team-best 13 points in the second half to battle back against the Golden Bears. Though leading scorer Will Lammers (14.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.0 apg) was held to just three tallies in the game, the sharpshooter nabbed a team-best seven rebounds in the win.
That nailbiter followed up an impressive road effort against Van Wert that saw the Bulldogs draw first blood in the WBL gauntlet with a 51-41 win over Van Wert. Lammers scored 10 of his 16 points in the first period as Defiance led 13-2 to start the game and again pulled away for good with an 11-0 run in the third quarter.
With Lammers and Goings (12.4 ppg, 8.0 rpg) headlining the charge, secondary players will have even more asked of them in Friday’s marquee league clash. Friday, it was senior guard Jack Vander Horst’s 11 points that helped buoy the Bulldogs while Saturday, senior Jacob Hutcheson scored 10 key points in the low-scoring win over Bryan.
6-4 senior Caden Kline (4.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.0 apg, 13 offensive rebounds) will be relied on, along with scoring from players like Kline, Vanderhorst (4.8 ppg), Hutcheson (5 ppg), freshman guard Bradyn Shaw (3.8 ppg) and junior CJ Zachrich (4.6 ppg).
“I think two things are going to be real keys for us,” explained Lehman. “First, rebounding on both ends is huge. We have to compete on the boards. Second, not turning the ball over is so important. You can’t give a team like that easy points and let them get going in transition. They’re a great team that can put up points in a hurry.”
Friday’s clash is the only game of the weekend for the Bulldogs while Lima Shawnee will travel to district runner-up and 2017-18 D-IV state champion Marion Local on Saturday.
Defiance will bow out of 2019 with a road clash at Findlay on Saturday, Dec. 28 with a 2 p.m. JV tip to accommodate the Ohio State-Clemson game. Shawnee will tip off at 2:30 on Dec. 28 at Lima Central Catholic, the second matchup with the Thunderbirds this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.