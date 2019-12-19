Two years ago, Carlee Smiddy was a sophomore playing soccer, basketball and softball at Defiance, and like any young athlete, was looking up at the senior leaders on each team.
Fast forward two years, now Smiddy is that leader for the Bulldogs, as they look to make some noise in the Western Buckeye League in 2020.
“I’ve been playing for coach Man (Manriquez) for four years now,” said Smiddy. “Going into my junior year, we lost a really good group of seniors. They were definitely role models for me growing up through middle school.
“They were great leaders,” Smiddy said of the class of 2018. “I was a ball girl when I was in sixth grade and even then I looked up to them. I’d go to all their games.”
Last year, without the leaders, was a rough year.
“The transition into my junior year was difficult,” said Smiddy about having to play last year without the group to look up to. “It was difficult for all of us. We didn’t have the greatest season. This year, we all have stepped up. We’ve picked up the intensity of practice from last year to this year. I think it has shown in our play.
Now, its Smiddy’s turn to be a leader. It’s a role she has taken to with easily, says her soccer and basketball coach.
“You could tell when Carlee was in junior high, she was going to be a pretty good athlete,” said Rafael Manriquez, head coach for the Bulldogs in both sports. “We had her as a ball girl when she was in the sixth grade. We try to get those kids around the program as much as we can.”
Now the time for Smiddy to shine is here. It’s been a quick four years of high school, and Smiddy wants to be able to enjoy every second of it.
“I never though the year 2020 would come, but it’s a couple days away now,” said the Defiance senior. “I remember when my brother graduated, he told me it goes by fast. Then soccer season came and went and now its basketball season. You blink your eyes and its gone.
“It’s gone by really, really fast,” added Smiddy. “I still remember the first week of practice. It’s crazy to think we’ve played seven games now.”
Smiddy, in her fourth year on the varsity level, has seen her individual statistics jump along with the Bulldogs’ record.
It’s been a good start to the season for the Bulldogs, which are off to a 5-2 start and are one of four teams still undefeated in the early part of the Western Buckeye League race.
Smiddy’s season scoring average has leaped from 8.9 points per contest to 15.3 per game while upping her rebounding total from 6.7 to 7.3 per game.
Last week saw the Bulldogs play four games in a week. They played two as a part of DPT Classic Monday and Tuesday, plus had games Thursday and Saturday.
Tuesday saw Smiddy and the Bulldogs win some hardware. They won the tournament for the first time in two years and Smiddy was named the tournament MVP.
“That was great, especially after getting knocked out in the first round last year,” Smiddy said of winning the DPT Classic. “Beating Archbold in the first round was huge. They are a really good team.”
It’s all a part of a plan Manriquez has to make the Bulldogs better.
“We talk about little goals, like beating a quality team like Archbold in the first round of the DPT Classic, or winning a road game against a team like St. Marys, a team we did not beat last year,” said the Defiance coach. “Last year we played a lot of these team competitively, we just didn’t make enough plays to win the game. We’ve talked about putting ourselves in position to win ballgames at the end of the game. Right now the girls are doing that and making plays when they need to.”
Fall means soccer for Smiddy, and more time with coach Manriquez.
“I deal with him from the time softball ends, through the summer and all of winter,” Smiddy said of her soccer and basketball coach. “We get along pretty good. The soccer girls that play basketball, they all have a good relationship with him.”
Soccer might be a bigger sport for the senior. She’s been playing both indoor and outdoor soccer for as long as she can remember.
“I’ve been playing soccer for as long as I can remember,” she commented. “I played indoor at the Y (Defiance YMCA). This year, our numbers with our record didn’t show how hard we practiced and played. All of the games we lost were by a goal or at the last second.”
And the coach loves getting the chance to work with athletes like Smiddy.
“You see these kids every day for four years,” he said. “She does play a spring sport, so we get a little break. It’s been fun getting to coach her in two sports. We get to have relationships with these kids, getting to know them outside of sports. It’s been fun for me.”
Manriquez is pleased to have a leader like Smiddy.
“Carlee is the ultimate team player,” he said. “She will do anything we ask her to do. She’s a great kid to have. She’s just overall a great kid. She’s great in the classroom and great both on and off the court. Those kids are hard to come by.
“It’s definitely an an all-around game,” Manriquez said of basketball. “It doesn’t matter who is doing it, we just want to be successful. She is going to do whatever she can do to help us do that.”
Smiddy has about two months left of basketball, then it’ll be on to softball. After that, she has a career path.
“I’m enlisted in the National Guard,” Smiddy said of her future. “I will go to basic training over the summer, then go to AIT and I plan on attending Bowling Green.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.