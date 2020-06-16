Sports physicals for Defiance High School will be held On Monday, July 13 from 5-8 p.m. at Defiance High School and will be done by the doctors of Mercy Health Defiance.
The cost of each physical is $25 and must be paid in checks only. Checks can be made out to Defiance High School Athletic Department.
To help with social distancing, each grade level and alphabetized group will wait in their car until their group is called.
Students entering 12th grade with a last name starting with A-M will arrive at 5 p.m. Students entering 12th grade with a last name starting with N-Z will arrive at 5:15 p.m.
Students entering 11th grade with a last name starting with A-M will arrive at 5:30 p.m. Students entering 11th grade with a last name starting with N-Z will arrive at 5:45 p.m.
Students entering 10th grade with a last name starting with A-M will arrive at 6 p.m. Students entering 10th grade with a last name starting with N-Z will arrive at 6:15 p.m.
Students entering 9th grade with a last name starting with A-M will arrive at 6:30 p.m. Students entering 9th grade with a last name starting with N-Z will arrive at 6:45 p.m.
Students entering 8th grade with a last name starting with A-M will arrive at 7 p.m. Students entering 8th grade with a last name starting with N-Z will arrive at 7:15 p.m.
Students entering 7th grade with a last name starting with A-M will arrive at 7:30 p.m. Students entering 7th grade with a last name starting with N-Z will arrive at 7:45 p.m.
Families with siblings arrive at the oldest student athlete scheduled time of arrival.
All students athletes will be screened for symptoms and temperature prior to entering the building, and will be required to wear a mask and asked to hand sanitize. All medical personnel will wear a mask and face shield. All equipment will be wiped down after each use.
The following needs to be competed before a physical can be given: front page of the physical form, which includes the history section, and both the parent and student signatures; name of student and birthday at the top of pages 3 and 4; student and parent information signatures at the bottom of pages 5 and 6; read and sign the concussion sheet at the end of the physical packet.
Physical forms are available at the DHS athletics web page (www.defiancecityschools.or/highschoolathletics_home.aspx, click Forms link) and also in the athletic office.
