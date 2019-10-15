Due to the scheduled kickoff between Ohio State and Northwestern at 8:30 p.m. on Friday evening, the kickoff time for Friday’s game between Defiance and Ottawa-Glandorf at O-G has been changed from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.
