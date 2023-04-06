SAN ANTONIO -- Gene Derricotte, one of the most storied student-athletes to ever hail from Defiance High School, a collegiate national champion, a decorated war veteran and doctor, passed away on March 31 at the age of 96.
The news of Derricotte’s death was first reported by Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News on Thursday, as the former Bulldog and Michigan Wolverine gridiron star died in his post-retirement home city of San Antonio, Texas.
Derricotte was born on June 14, 1926 in Fostoria but spent nearly his entire childhood in Defiance as the son of local business owner Clarence Cobb Derricotte, who ran a shoe repair business.
Growing up in Defiance, Derricotte blossomed into a star on the athletic field where he still remains No. 15 all-time in scoring in the DHS football record books with 138 points from 1941-43 and 11th all-time in TD passes (18). In his senior year at Defiance of 1943, Derricotte had 2,288 yards of total offense (No. 7 in school history) while returning three interceptions for a touchdown, including two times in one game against Paulding. That season led to him being named first-team all-Ohio as a senior following an honorable mention nod as a junior in 1942.
Derricotte’s younger brother Bruce would also be named an honorable mention all-Ohioan in 1945.
Derricotte was also a standout in the classroom as he earned class valedictorian when he graduated DHS in 1944, moving his path north to the University of Michigan.
One of the first Black athletes of the era at UM, Derricotte made his mark yet again. The former Bulldog led the Wolverines with 618 yards of offense that season as a starting left halfback in 1944 but was drafted in December of that year following his freshman season.
That point in time sent him first to Fort Bragg, N.C. as an artillery cannoneer but later resulted in a transfer to become part of the famed Tuskegee Airmen pilot program in Tuskegee, Ala. where he graduated in 1946. With World War II over, Derricotte made it back to Ann Arbor and picked up where he left off.
The Wolverine pharmacy major, was a halfback under UM coach Fritz Crisler but moved into a defensive and special-teams ace for the team. Derricotte set a since-broken UM school record with six interceptions as a junior in 1946 and is still fourth all-time with 12 interceptions.
Derricotte’s senior year of 1947 saw him average 24.8 yards per punt return, which led the nation that year and still ranks No. 5 all-time in D-I college football history. Derricotte is still No. 6 at Michigan in punt returns (55), third in season yards (396), fourth in career yards (751) and is tied with Derrick Alexander and Steve Breaston with four career punt return TDs for most in Wolverine history, including a record three in 1947.
Derricotte ended his college football career in no greater fashion as the 1947 Wolverines won the Big Ten and national championships with a 10-0 season and 49-0 Rose Bowl win over USC.
Though Derricotte’s football path did not result in professional stardom following an injury suffered in training camp in 1949 after being drafted into the AAFC by the Cleveland Browns, his career was plenty decorated.
After graduating with a degree in pharmacy in 1946 and a six-year stint as a pharmacist, Derricotte graduated from the UM School of Dentistry in 1954 and entered private practice in Detroit before returning to his military background in 1962 by entering the U.S. Air Force Dental Service.
Derricotte saw assignments in South Dakota, South Vietnam, Massachusetts, Texas, Hawaii, Virginia, Colorado and Illinois before retiring from the USAF in 1985.
Post-retirement, Derricotte had a bevy of awards and recognitions in his life. He was named to the University of MIchigan Hall of Honor in 1987, into the Defiance High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993 and perhaps most notably in March 2007, received the Congressional Gold Medal in Washington, D.C. as one of six surviving Tuskegee Airmen at the time.
Derricotte worked for 15 years at the University of Texas Health Science Center before retiring from dentistry in 2000.
Derricotte is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jeanne, as well as his son Robert, among other family members. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 28 at 11 a.m. in San Antonio before he is interred at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
