Derricotte UM.jpg

Former Defiance High School valedictorian and University of Michigan football standout Gene Derricotte died on March 31 at the age of 96. Derricotte was an all-Ohio high school football player at DHS, a national champion at Michigan, a Tuskegee Airman and a pharmacist and dentist in his long and storied life and career.

 University of Michigan/Bentley Library

SAN ANTONIO -- Gene Derricotte, one of the most storied student-athletes to ever hail from Defiance High School, a collegiate national champion, a decorated war veteran and doctor, passed away on March 31 at the age of 96.

