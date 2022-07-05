For eight months out of the year, Defiance native Alan Francis is a normal, every day person.
A supply chain planner at Balchem Corporation in Defiance, Francis plans the day-to-day production of the facility.
There everyone knows him as Alan Francis, but for the other four months out of the year when he steps on a horseshoe pitching field, he’s known as something else — the greatest of all-time.
It isn’t really much of a debate either. Since winning his first world championship back in 1989, then a resident of Blythedale, Mo., there have only been five other world champions. Jim Knisley won it once, Walter Ray Williams Jr. won it twice, Kevin Cone won it once and Brian Simmons, Francis’s biggest rival, won it three times.
The other 25 championships have all gone to Francis in a remarkable three decade stretch of dominance. With his ninth straight title last year he broke his own record of eight consecutive championships from 2003-2010.
To even win a world championship, it takes an extraordinary amount of talent and practice. But to do what Francis has done it takes a little bit more than that.
“Just the ability to focus mentally and to concentrate — to have that inner drive to want to continue to be good,” Francis said of what has kept him going throughout the years. “I’ve started out in the spring after taking the winter off thinking ‘how am I going to outdo what I did last year.’ But I always end up with the mentality to do better than I ever have before.”
Francis has been throwing horseshoes for about as far back as his memories go. His whole family did it as a past time.
And those early years of throwing horseshoes on the family farm in Missouri quickly developed into a competitive passion.
“It was a challenging little game that we played and of course, younger brother wants to beat older brother and vice versa,” Francis said. “One thing led to another and we got to where we liked do it. Once we started competitions it became a whole different level of wanting to be good and wanting to win.”
Once Francis started going to these tournaments around the age of nine back in 1979, it became very apparent to him and those around him that he had a knack for the sport.
“About at the age of 12, I started getting to the point where I was not just a pretty good pitcher, I was really super good pitcher. And some of the older guys that I would see at the tournaments started to recognize that.”
It was that summer when he was 12 years old that Francis had his first real taste at success after he won his first junior world championship. At that point in his career he was hitting ringers about 85 percent of the time.
For those not familiar with the sport, ringers are when the horseshoe completely surrounds the stake, giving the thrower three points.
An 85 percent ringer percentage is not easy to achieve for a pro, let alone a 12-year-old boy.
Still today Francis expects his baseline ringer percentage for a tournament to be right at that 85 percent mark but he is usually a little bit higher than that. As for the rest of the field at this year’s world tournament? They are still trying to reach that percentage that a 12-year-old Francis did in 1982.
“Right now? None,” Francis said when asked of how many other people are reaching the 85 percent ringer mark. “There is nobody else that I compete against that on average for a tournament will hit 85 percent. They might do it for a game here and there but they won’t be able to game in and game out.”
Francis’s life has been shaped in more ways than one by the game that he grew up loving. It helped him find a family of his own as his wife, Amy Francis, grew up in the Defiance area and her family too was a lover of horseshoe pitching. It is why Alan ultimately made the move to Defiance.
Amy is a two-time world runner-up in the women’s division and like Alan still competes today as well. The couple have been married for 26 years and have one son, Alex Francis. Alex competed in horseshoe pitching at a young age but never truly gravitated to it. Now at the age of 18, fresh off of graduation he has no plans to continue doing it.
The same cannot be said for his dad though as he and his wife will travel down to Monroe, Louisiana and compete in the 2022 world championships from July 11 to July 23.
Alan will be going for his 10th straight title.
“It’s in my blood, it’s in my wife’s blood. It’s just something that we look forward to every year,” Francis said of the world championships. “Our horseshoe season is short, it’r really about four months out of the year and the other eight months we don’t compete, we don’t even practice really. As long as there continues to be good tournaments that we can go to, that’s our vacation every year.”
And for the moment, Francis isn’t slowing down. His competitive drive and love for the game are all still there.
“For me as long as I’m competitive and I can pitch at the level that I want to I will continue to do it. When I fell like I can’t reach that level, I may not play anymore and who knows when that’s going to be,” Francis said.
Even if he stopped playing tomorrow, Francis would widely be considered the greatest horseshoe thrower ever and probably someone that would never be topped again, especially as according to Francis the popularity of the game is on the downtrend.
At the national organization level, membership peaked during Francis’s time at 18,000 members. Francis had been reached out to by ESPN and the New York Times wrote a story on him back in 2010. Since that period however, the numbers have consistently gone down.
“I really wish the sport would be growing but it’s in fact going the other way,” Francis said. “It is due to a lot of different reasons but we hate to see it falling off the way it has.”
Francis hopes that more press and getting the game out there to the younger generation can help grow the game back up or at least keep it steady. But for now, all he can do is continue to play and dominate at the game he loves.
Now 32 years since his first world championship at the age of 19, he can also look back and the incredible things that he has accomplished.
“There was a book written by one of the guys in our organization who just loves the history of horseshoe about the history in the last 40 to 45 years of the sport,” Francis said. “When you read that and think about it, it does amaze me with some of the things I’ve been blessed enough to do. I’m very humble about it because to me it’s a gift.
A gift. Of all the things used to describe Francis’s ability, that is probably the most accurate.
“God-given ability, that’s what I’ve chalked it up to. I feel like I’ve been created to pitch horseshoe and that’s what I do,” Francis said.
Whether someone is religious or not, after looking at Francis’s accomplishments, it’s hard to argue with that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.