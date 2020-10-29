For the 98th time in a rivalry over a century old, Defiance and Napoleon will square off for gridiron supremacy.
Friday’s matchup at Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium in Napoleon is one unlike any other.
For the first time since at least 1972, the game is not being played in week one as both teams played conference slates and postseason games before electing to cap off their respective regular seasons with the annual River Rock Rivalry clash.
Through injuries, disappointing losses and the throes of an unprecedented calendar year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing has stayed the same and both sides are happier for it.
“The weather’s the way it should be, I personally love it,” said Napoleon coach Tory Strock, 8-4 in his tenure against Defiance. “I told some people earlier that even though it’s the same rivalry, it’s way different playing week 10 than week one for a variety of reasons.
“You usually can’t say throw out the records because there’s usually not records (to start the season), but you can throw them out this year.”
Defiance enters the matchup 1-8, the lone win coming Oct. 9 in its D-III Region 10 playoff opener at Bay Village Bay. The Bulldogs have had opportunities for wins this season, namely a 7-0 setback on Sept. 11 at Lima Shawnee, a 16-6 home loss to Elida and last week’s 32-28 road loss at Milton-Union in the first non-league game against a team not named Napoleon in decades.
With all that behind them, Kevin Kline’s Bulldogs feel as optimistic as ever.
“I think what’s happening is we’re getting more comfortable in the offense and finding that balance,” said Kline, whose squad put up a season-high 414 yards against Milton-Union, including 342 total pass yards. “We’re starting to hit some of those other things we’ve put in and we’re making teams really work hard against our base plays. Last week, it was nice to put up 28 points, though another five would have been good.”
Senior QB Drew Davis, making his lone career start in the rivalry, tallied a career-high 290 pass yards against M-U with two TD tosses while speedy junior utility player Drew Kellermyer stuffed the stat sheet.
The junior running back caught five passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, rushed for a team-best 49 yards on nine totes and threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Payton Switzer in the first quarter.
Special teams did in Defiance, however, as the Bulldogs followed a go-ahead 64-yard TD pass to Kellermyer in the fourth quarter by surrendering a kick-return touchdown that ended up creating the final margin of defeat.
However, the rivalry matchup to end the year wipes that slate clean and Defiance will try to take a stingy defense into Friday’s contest against a 4-4 Napoleon squad still battling injuries to some key players.
After starting 3-0, Napoleon has lost four of its last five dating back to a 31-14 loss to Perrysburg that also cost the Wildcats their star running back Jarrett Gerdeman, who had racked up 450 yards and 11 touchdowns in just three-plus weeks.
Gerdeman, a senior, has missed Napoleon’s last four games but will potentially see some time on the field Friday. Gerdeman’s backup, Michael Chipps (Jr., 5-9, 180), carried the load ably with 866 yards and eight TDs this season but is also banged up.
The duo will see time, according to head coach Tory Strock.
“The elephant in the room is we haven’t had Jarrett Gerdeman since the first quarter of the Perrysburg game,” admitted Strock. “You lose one of the best running backs in northwest Ohio, that’s tough. Chipps, he’s day to day, Gerdeman’s day to day. Jarrett’s certainly not 100 percent but we’d like to get him on the field in some situations.”
The records are out the window, however, according to both coaches.
“Their record is deceiving,” said Strock of the 2020 Bulldogs. “I know 1-8 is 1-8 but they’ve played some really good teams very, very well. Their kids play hard. When I turn on the film, that’s the first thing that jumps out, they’re not 1-8 because they lack effort.”
Noted Kline: “I’m sure those kids are looking forward to it as well as ours and we’re expecting to see their best guys. The Rubenstein kid that’s filled in, he’s as good as their top guys. Their line’s big and physical, it’s not dependent upon one or two guys.”
Tanner Rubinstein, a 6-2 junior, has taken more of the rushing load with Gerdeman and Chipps out, tallying 308 yards and three scores on 74 rushes. Senior QB Zack Rosebrook has 769 yards and five passing TDs to his credit this season (55-of-95) while 6-4 junior Josh Mack (21 catches, 352 yards, two TDs) and 5-9 senior Nathan Brubaker (12 catches, 198 yards, two TDs) lead the Wildcat receiving corps.
With both teams hell-bent on establishing the run (Napoleon 77.5 percent run plays, Defiance 66.4 percent), the little things will play the biggest roles on Friday.
“There’s no secret we both want to run the ball,” said Kline. “They predicate themselves off the power run game, they’ve done a good job building it. Everything we do, even though we’ve gotten a few more passing yards the last few weeks, is based on establishing the run game.
“It’s what’s important in games like this, especially rivalry games. You’ve got to take care of the ball, not give up big plays and make an impact in special teams with field position.”
Added Strock: “Whichever team runs the ball most effectively will win this game. Barring some crazy chain of events, it’s going to come down to who can run the ball and who can stop the run. Turnovers seem to always play a factor at some point.
“It sounds cliche or oversimplified, but whoever’s athletes make the plays, they’re going to win the game.”
Strock also cited the Wildcats’ Achilles’ heel this season as surrendering big plays and not getting off the field on third down.
X’s and O’s aside, both sides are well aware of the passion and pride that comes with this rivalry.
“We know we’re going to get their best effort,” said Strock. “We need this for a winning season, even with all our injuries, we’re playing for a winning season.”
Added Kline: “It shapes and molds your offseason, it matters. The fact that you’re playing for something at this part of the year. These kids have been looking forward to this game for a calendar year — and then some.”
