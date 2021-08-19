After 98 meetings spanning more than a century, it seems strange that there can still be firsts in a rivalry like Defiance-Napoleon.
But for the first time in the long-spanning rivalry series, the two teams will meet in back-to-back games after the annual River Rock Rivalry concluded the COVID-shuffled 2020 season and will kick off the 2021 season on Thursday evening at Fred J. Brown Stadium.
Last year’s meeting, a 28-0 Napoleon victory at Buckenmeyer Stadium, saw a different tweak to a rivalry with battle-tested players and veterans by season’s end in 2020, a contrast to the uncertainty and unpredictability of a traditional season-opening spot on the schedule.
“It’s very unique,” said Defiance coach Travis Cooper. “I remember mentioning it on the ride home last year that it’s going to be a back-to-back in the schedule and the rivalry. It’s a polar opposite situation, freezing cold and a small crowd in a COVID year to packed stands and sweltering hot.
“Our kids are always thinking about beating Napoleon and their kids are always thinking about beating us.”
As Napoleon coach Tory Strock enters his 14th year in the rivalry, his counterpart on the Defiance sideline is both new and familiar with the magnitude of the game and the matchup with the Wildcat mentor.
First-year Defiance head coach Travis Cooper will now face Strock in his third different stint after coaching against the Wildcats at Bryan and Wauseon while serving as DHS offensive coordinator a season ago.
“I’ve coached against Napoleon at Bryan and Wauseon and you always know what you’re going to get,” said Cooper. “You’re going to get a team that’s fundamentally sound, a team that wants to run the football, throw when they have to and swarm to the football on defense.”
Strock was equally as complimentary of his opponent.
“We’ve had some really good battles with Bryan and Wauseon and the thing about Travis and I, we have a mutual respect, but I think he wants to beat me and I want to beat him,” said Strock, who has guided Napoleon to wins in nine of the last 12 River Rock Rivalry games. “We have tons of respect for the teams he coaches because they’re well-coached, well-versed fundamentally and they’re tough. That’s a credit to Travis.”
Though Defiance will be replacing veterans at key spots like quarterback and offensive line, 10 out of the 11 starters on both offense and defense will be seniors for the Bulldogs.
Contrast that with just five seniors on each starting unit for Napoleon and a wrench can be potentially thrown into a series that has gone the Wildcats’ way in recent years (14-7 Napoleon in last 21 meetings).
“We’ve got quite a blend of youth and experience, but I’ll tell you in high school football, it’s important to have seniors on the field,” said Strock. “You can give Defiance the advantage in the experience category.
“It’s a cliche to say throw everything out the window in a rivalry game but that’s never been more true than when Defiance and Napoleon play.”
Added Cooper: “It’s going to be a prize fight. It’s a back-and-forth game most of the time in these games and it’s going to come down to the fourth quarter, who’s got something left in the tank and who can eliminate costly mistakes.”
Both teams will break in junior quarterbacks starting for the first time, Gavin Miller for Defiance and Blake Wolf for Napoleon. Both will also have talent returning at the skill positions with Michael Chipps (892 rush yards, eight TDs in 2020) and Tanner Rubinstein (336 yards, five TDs) toting the rock for the ‘Cats and speedy receivers Drew Kellermyer (414 rush yards, four TDs, 25 catches, 406 yards, three TDs) and Kam’Ron Rivera (33 catches, 449 yards, one TD) for Defiance.
One major key will be how Napoleon performs with all-Ohio safety and 6-4 senior stalwart Josh Mack (22 catches, 384 yards, two TDs, 35 tackles, six INTs, 36.4 yards per punt) only available in a limited capacity.
“We’re hopeful that Josh will be able to contribute in some way, shape or form, even if that means just punting the football,” said Strock of the senior standout, who could be a game-time decision on Thursday. “At the end of the day, it’s going to come down to players making plays. It sounds overly simplified but that’s what it’s about. I feel like we’ve got a bunch of playmakers on our football team.”
X’s and O’s aside, the intensity of the rivalry between the two schools and communities will bring as many intangibles to the matchup as anything that could get schemed up.
“When you win this game, it really propels you the rest of the season and when you lose this game, it’s tough to pick up the pieces,” explained Strock. “It’s important to keep things in perspective. We emphasize this game, talk about it year-round but we don’t let it consume us until game week. When it’s Defiance week, we flip the switch.”
“You don’t have to do a lot to get the kids up for the game, it’s more about controlling emotions and channeling them,” said Cooper. “It’s going to be loud and crazy, a lot of people haven’t seen live football in two years. We’ve got nobody else playing, hopefully we can put on a show for the people there.
“It’s hard-hitting, but clean, football and it’s two programs that are classy and two communities that love football.”
TICKET INFO: Tickets for the Napoleon at Defiance game Thursday at 7 p.m. are available online-only, with no paper tickets being sold. Tickets can be purchased at defiancecityschools.org/HomeTownTicketing.aspx. Scroll down to the Napoleon at Defiance link, click “GET TICKETS”, designate the amount of tickets you would like to purchase and click “CHECKOUT.”
Tickets will cost $8 with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. ahead of the 7 p.m. kickoff.
