After a year away from the cycle of summer Jr. ACME ball, a pair of local squads have eyes on snaring a tournament championship this weekend in the Jr. ACME state tournament at Anthony Wayne High School starting on Saturday.
Defiance (13-8) and Napoleon (6-7) will make up a quarter of the eight-team field to travel to Whitehouse on Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the single-elimination bracket in the hopes of taking the title.
For Defiance, a late-season surge has propelled the Blue and White to a 13-8 mark with eight wins in the team’s last nine games. Scoring has not been an issue at the tournament level for longtime Jr. ACME coach Jeff Oberlin’s squad with winning margins of 11-1 against Ayersville, 9-4 against Paulding and 10-1 against Bryan to reach the state level.
The Bulldogs will take on one of two Anthony Wayne teams competing in the bracket as the host Generals claim one spot as a state tourney host, facing the second of the AW teams to start the tournament action Saturday at 9 a.m.
Defiance played a pair of doubleheaders against Anthony Wayne this summer falling 5-4 and 10-2 at home on June 9 before dropping 11-1 and 7-6 decisions to the Generals on June 16 in Whitehouse.
Along with a doubleheader against fellow state-bound squad Napoleon (6-2 and 11-9 wins on June 24) and matchups with teams like Toledo St. Francis, Columbus Grove, Tinora, Archbold, Perrysburg and Bryan on the slate, the battle-tested Bulldogs are plenty prepared.
“When we did our seeding for the tournament, all the coaches voted us the No. 1 seed and at the time our record was 6-7,” explained Oberlin, who is in his 16th year coaching the Jr. ACME team along with fellow coaches Frank Commisso and Jim Seiler for nearly all of that span. “I think that’s definitely a testament to the competition we played. I’ve always tried to schedule as many games as I can get. When you have as many players as Defiance usually has come out, you want to get guys out there and get some playing time.”
Injuries have been an issue at times for the Bulldogs on the summer slate with the team’s No. 2 and 3 pitchers sidelined behind top arm Fernando Torres (4-1, 1.29 ERA), an incoming junior.
“We’re pretty solid,” said Oberlin. “We’re not as deep in pitching right now … so we’re using some of the other kids to pitch but I think they’ll do the job, I’m not worried about it. The big thing is it’s three games in three days if you advance so you have to watch your pitch counts to have guys available.”
Defiance has eyes on the program’s first Jr. ACME tournament title since 2017 and third overall (2014) after being knocked out in the tournament semifinals in 2019.
For Napoleon, a challenging summer slate was highlighted most recently by a thrilling comeback win over Archbold in the regional championship contest. The Wildcats had previously beaten Archbold 26-0 earlier in the bracket but fell behind 9-0 after Archbold’s first two innings at the plate.
The Wildcats battled back the hard way with two runs in the second third and fourth frames to trim the deficit to 9-6 before taking the lead for good with a five-run fifth en route to a 12-9 triumph.
“It definitely showed their true character,” said Napoleon coach Brandon Cramer. “Our kids didn’t give up, they fought back and chipped away at it.”
Napoleon is plenty familiar with its foe as well as the Wildcats will take on host Anthony Wayne in the final game of Saturday’s quadruple-header at 6 p.m. The two Northern Lakes League squads split a doubleheader with the second contest halted by darkness with Napoleon up 8-7.
Keeping up the intensity and focus at the dish will be a major key for the Wildcats in the survive-and-advance single-elimination bracket.
“We’ve definitely got to keep our approach at the plate the way it’s been,” added Cramer. “There’s been a lot of games where we’ve scored a lot of runs and the mistakes we’ve made haven’t been as big of a factor. I truly believe that if we have the approach that we’ve been having, we can beat anybody.”
The Defiance-Anthony Wayne winner will advance to a tournament semifinal against either Liberty-Benton or Celina on Sunday at 2 p.m. with the Napoleon-Anthony Wayne winner facing either Piqua or Coldwater at 5 p.m.
The two winners from Sunday’s semifinal tilts will travel to Anthony Wayne Monday evening for a 6 p.m. state championship game.
Defiance’s 2017 tournament championship is the most recent year an area team has claimed Jr. ACME supremacy with Archbold (2015), Bryan (2007, 1997) and Patrick Henry (2002-03) also claiming wins.
Defiance (2004, 1999) also has a tournament runner-up effort to its credit, as does Archbold (2017-18, 2013-14) and Patrick Henry (2005).
