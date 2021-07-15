It took a pair of heart-stopping results but the Defiance Jr. ACME team took home the top prize on Wedneday night, rallying past Anthony Wayne in the final frames 6-5 to win the 2021 Jr. ACME state tournament title.
Following a stunning 5-4 comeback win over Liberty-Benton in the semifinals earlier in the afternoon, the Bulldogs brought home the program’s first Jr. ACME state crown since 2017 with
Tasked with a tough road late in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday afternoon, Defiance clawed its way back in the late frames to stun Liberty-Benton by a 5-4 margin.
Brogan Castillo came up with the go-ahead run in the fifth inning on an RBI single before the Generals tied it in the fifth with a two-out RBI knock.
Defiance again had an answer in the sixth, loading the bases before Garret Rodenberger was hit by a pitch to put the lead back in Bulldog hands. Defiance scored an insurance run in a rundown to end the sixth. AW scored on a throwing error on the infield but centerfielder Alex Chagoyan ran down a deep fly ball in center to end the threat.
Brezlen Zipfel navigated a leadoff runner in the seventh but retired the Generals with an out at third and a pair of groundouts to nab Defiance’s third Jr. ACME crown in program history (2014, 2017).
“Those boys played their rear ends off,” said longtime coach Jeff Oberlin in the dugout after the win. “That’s all I can say. They worked so hard for a long time for this, nobody deserves it more.”
Liberty-Benton’s 3-0 lead lasted until the bottom of the sixth inning when Torin Long got the frame started with a leadoff single. Isaiah Cruz sent a 3-2 pitch to right for another base knock and after a strikeout, Connor Shaw grounded out to advance the runners. Garrett Rodenberger came up with the key knock, ripping a two-run double to left field to get Defiance within a run.
Rodenberger then came around to score thanks to a pair of wild pitches, knotting things at 3-3.
“Even down 3-0, the guys told me, coach we’ve got this. We’re going to win,” said Oberlin. “We’re going to win, so don’t worry about it.”
Liberty-Benton rebounded in the top of the seventh as Connor Hiss drew a leadoff walk and eventually came around to score after a controversial obstruction call between third and home on a rundown gave the Eagles the lead.
Reliever Fernando Torres tightened up and got the necessary two outs in the seventh to keep Defiance in it down one with their season on the line.
Brezlyn Zipfel worked a leadoff walk from Hiss and stole second to get the Bulldogs in business. Brogan Castillo moved Zipfel to third with a groundout. Long then came up with a four-pitch walk and smartly stole second in a lull in the action. An Alex Chagoyan single saw Zipfel race home for the tying run and after a fielder’s choice to Rodenberger and a bases-loaded walk, one off-line pitch was all it took for Chagoyan to sprint home and give Defiance a thrilling semifinal win.
Jr. ACME State Tournament
At Defiance
Semifinals
Liberty-Benton 000 300 1 — 4
Defiance 000 003 2 — 5
Finals
Defiance 200 112 0 — 6 8 2
Anthony Wayne 012 011 0 — 5 11 1
