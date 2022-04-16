A five-person contingent of former Defiance High School greats will be welcomed into the realm of the school’s highest athletic honorees on Saturday, April 23 as part of the school’s 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame class.
A pair of 1993 DHS graduates will join the ranks of the Bulldogs’ best with football and baseball standouts Chris Ripke and BJ Moss in the class along with 2001 graduate Sarah Mallett (track, volleyball), 2013 graduate Abel Flores (track, cross country) and 2014 alum Samantha Murray (track, volleyball).
In addition to the individual honors, a trio of teams from the 2010s will be included in the Teams of Honor at Defiance High School as the 2012 boys cross country state runners-up and the 2013 baseball and boys cross country state championship teams will join the Teams of Honor.
Finally, the Pride of the Bulldogs Award will be given out to three recipients in longtime team doctor Dr. JD Reeves along with football contributors Bill and Larry Duerk. The award is given to people that have given their time and effort behind the scenes to make Defiance athletics special.
Senior awards will also be given out, along with Athletic Booster Scholarships to three boys and three girls worth $500 each.
The public ceremony will be held for the first time after a two-year hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium at Defiance. There will be no charge for admission for the event.
The following is a capsule glance on the Hall of Fame inductees, the Teams of Honor and the Pride of the Bulldogs honorees:
ABEL FLORES
Class of 2013
Abel Flores competed in cross country and track and field in his four years at Defiance High School. As a cross country athlete, Flores was a part of the WBL championship teams in 2009 and 2012. He won the WBL individual title in 2010, 2011 and 2012. He ran in the state meet every year of his career, finishing as Division II state runner-up in 2011 and 2012 as well as helping the team take second place in his senior year.
Flores was selected to represent Ohio his senior year in the Mid-East Cross Country Championship, competing against athletes from Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois.
During his track and field career, Flores competed in the 1600, 3200 and the 3200 relay, winning WBL titles in the 1600 and 3200 in 2011 and 2013. He went on to win district, regional and state championships in the 3200 in 2013 and help the 3200 relay team qualify for the state meet.
Flores attended Eastern Michigan University where he was captain of the men’s cross country and track teams and helped the nationally-ranked cross country team win four Mid-American Conference titles. He graduated from Eastern Michigan in 2018 with a B.S. in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
After college, he began working in the casino industry as a Surveillance Agent for Hollywood Casino in Toledo and Motorcity Casino in Detroit, specializing in reports for the Gaming Commission of Ohio and Michigan. In 2020, Abel began a new career in Ann Arbor, Mich., where he currently lives, working for the corporate headquarters of Domino’s Pizza as a Safety and Loss Prevention Representative. Flores continues to be a part of the cross country and track community, helping his former coach at Eastern Michigan as a volunteer coach.
B.J. MOSS — Class of 1993
B.J. Moss participated in baseball for all four years of high school, while participating in football and basketball three years each, respectively. During his baseball career, he achieved all-WBL honors as an outfielder while also earning all-district honors his senior year. While playing baseball under head coach Greg lnselmann, Moss helped lead the Bulldogs to two WBL titles, two district titles and the first state championship in school history in 1992. The summer of 1992 also provided another championship as he was named Tournament MVP when the Bulldogs won the ACME state title in Coldwater.
During his football career, he played the Wingback position or “slot receiver” as it is more known today. Although he only played in 16 varsity games in his three years due to multiple injuries, Moss managed to set seven school receiving records. In his senior year he was voted first team all-WBL, first team all-district and second team all-state at the receiver position.
After graduation Moss attended Defiance College where he participated in baseball. He earned the starting role in center field all four years. By the time his playing days were over in 1997, Moss’ name was scattered all over the offensive categories of the record book. He set the school record for most hits, runs scored, and triples for a career while also holding the record for most triples in a single season. And although those career marks have been tied or passed, he is still in the top 10 in eight offensive categories in the history of Defiance College baseball.
Moss graduated from Defiance College with a degree in Information Technology in 1998. He has two children, Zac (sophomore at Ayersville) and Mackenzie (sixth grade at Continental).
CHRIS RIPKE — Class of 1993
Chris Ripke participated in football and baseball all four years of high school as well as basketball through his junior year. During his football career, he played safety and quarterback. As quarterback, Ripke earned Offensive Back of the Year in the WBL, first team all-WBL, Crescent-News Offensive Player of the Year, all-district honors, the National Football League Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete Award and the Joe Tubbs Award. Under head coach Jerry Buti, Ripke helped the Bulldogs go 9-1 his junior year and 8-2 his senior year, both years just missing the state playoffs. Chris set 10 individual school passing records and helped to set 11 school team passing records.
During his baseball career, he played outfield, first base and pitched. Ripke helped the Bulldogs win WBL titles his junior and senior years and was the winning pitcher of the 1992 Division I state championship game against North Canton Hoover. Ripke had a 7-1 record his senior year with a 1.42 ERA and a streak of four consecutive complete-game shutouts. He also earned first team all-WBL honors his senior year. Ripke was also a key contributor to the Bulldogs winning the 1992 ACME State Championship.
Ripke went on to attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering and play baseball. Ripke’s baseball career was cut short his freshman year due to a shoulder injury. He eventually went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Purdue University at IPFW. Ripke is a civil/environmental engineer with Commonwealth Engineers, Inc. in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He has been with the company for 13 years.
Ripke is engaged to Jodi (Hybart) and has two children, Harper (eighth grade) and Hudson (senior). In October, Ripke will welcome two wonderful stepchildren to his family, Jack and Cori.
SAMANTHA MURRAY — Class of 2014
At Defiance High School, Murray was a four-year letterwinner in volleyball, swimming, and track. For the volleyball team, she was an outside hitter and later the team’s libero, collecting league and district-level accolades. For the swim team, she was a free-style specialist with district appearances in the 50 and 100.
Murray had a strong WBL track meet record, with conference wins in the 400 (2011, 2012), 800 (2013, 2014), and 1600 (2013, 2014), with team wins in the 3200 relay her junior and senior years. At the state meet she placed second in the 400 as a freshman and won the Division II state championship her senior year in the 800. Murray still holds the school records in the 400 and 800, and is part of the current 400 relay that owns the school record.
Murray attended the University of Notre Dame and earned four varsity letters and All-American honors in track. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Sociology, and is pursuing a PhD for Developmental Psychology at Colorado State University. As a doctoral student, Murray has contributed to community interventions serving disadvantaged youth and families, become a LASER Fellow (a program dedicated to Leadership Advancing Socially Engaged Research), taught undergraduate classes at Notre Dame and CSU, and shared her research at international academic conferences. With one year remaining in her PhD, Murray hopes to pursue a postdoctoral fellowship so she can continue her research focusing on parent relationships and children’s psychopathology.
While Murray’s “official” sports career ended at Notre Dame, she continues to engage her competitive spirit in lots of ways. She regularly competes in volleyball leagues and tournaments, and to her own surprise, even opted to run the Colorado Marathon last year. Murray loves living in Colorado with her fiancé Michael and their two dogs, Finnegan and Maeve.
SARAH (MALLETT) CHAFINS — Class of 2001
Chafins was a four-year varsity letter winner in track & field from 1998-2001 under head coach Steve Wahl and jumps coach Scott Garlock. She was also a three-year letter winner in volleyball under head coach Bretta Hagerty. In volleyball, Chafins was all-WBL and all-district her senior year and a member of the WBL championship team in 2001, maintaining a passing percentage of 94 percent and serve reception of 91 percent throughout the season with 40 aces and 211 kills that year.
During her track & field career, she competed in the 400, the 800 and 1600 relays and the distance medley. Chafins was the WBL champion in the high jump in 2001 and all-WBL in high jump all four years as well as being the Palmer Relays high jump record holder. Chafins was district and regional high jump champion in 2001 and is still the school record holder in that event.
After high school, Chafins went on to receive athletic and academic scholarships in track and volleyball to attend Ashland University. During her collegiate track career, she was runner-up in the GLIAC in high jump for both indoor and outdoor track. Sarah transferred to Ohio State in 2003 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology in 2006 and a master’s degree in Occupational Therapy in 2010.
She has since worked as a pediatric Occupational Therapist, currently in the school systems in Defiance and Williams Counties. She is an advocate for children with disabilities by creating a special needs ministry, traveling as part of a Therapy Missions team to third-world countries. She currently resides in Defiance with her husband, Chadd, and children Emma (16), Greyson (7) and Hadley (6).
Jack Palmer Pride of the Bulldog Award
BILL AND LARRY DUERK
“The Cannon Guys”
Bill is a part of three generations of DHS graduates. After graduating, Bill received an associate degree in engineering from Northwest State. After his father’s death in 1977, he took over the family business, Duerk Construction. He retired from the business in 2014.
In the late eighties, he met his wife, Jan, and her two children, Chris Ripke and Danielle (Ripke) Brown. With both the kids being involved with sports and cheerleading, Bill was there to show support and school spirit. Being around Chris and Dani, he had gotten back into school spirit mode. Bill and his brother, Larry, both enjoyed pyrotechnics and making noise. This led them to the idea of building a cannon, which they named Thumper. Bill reached out to Coach Buti to inquire if he and Larry could shoot Thumper at the home football games. The coach’s “yes” led to what would become a 20-year tradition.
After the first year, the brothers decided that the “boom” needed to be bigger. The next fall, “Bertha” was introduced to the DHS crowd. She made her debut by showing her BIG spirit that not only rattled the press box windows, but the fans also. Bill still gets a chuckle when remembering all the people over the years that said they knew the cannon was going to go off after the touchdown, but they still jumped.
Bill considers it a great honor to be inducted into the Defiance High School Hall of Fame. He wants to thank all the coaches, athletes, fans and community for allowing the tradition to go on as long as it did. Bill has enjoyed his many years of supporting the Bulldogs with cannon spirit and appreciates all the memories that have come with it.
J.D. REEVES
J.D. Reeves is a long time Defiance native and DHS alumni graduate from Defiance High School in 1966.
He attended the College of Wooster where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology in 1970. He furthered his education with a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Toledo College of Law in 1975. He finally began pursuing medicine graduating from the Wright State University School of Medicine with a Doctor of Medicine degree in 1988. He did his Internal Medicine Residency in eastern Virginia in 1994 and has worked as a hospitalist and internist at MercyHealth Defiance Clinic and Hospital.
He has served as the Defiance High School team physician since 1994 variously in football, swimming, wrestling and at Defiance College in lacrosse. He has also coached the Defiance Blue Dolphins swimming team.
