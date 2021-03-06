030621_cno_ipfw dhs bb.jpg

Purdue Fort Wayne pitcher Justin Miller (18) sends a pitch to the plate during Friday afternoon’s Horizon League baseball contest against Youngstown State at Defiance High School. Due to field conditions at PFW, the two Division I colleges will play a four-game weekend series at DHS with no fans in attendance.

 Rachel Von/Photo courtesy Purdue Fort Wayne Athletics

Purdue Fort Wayne pitcher Justin Miller (18) sends a pitch to the plate during Friday afternoon’s Horizon League baseball contest against Youngstown State at Defiance High School. Due to field conditions at PFW, the two Division I colleges will play a four-game weekend series at DHS with no fans in attendance.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments