Due to the current coronavirus pandemic and closing of schools, the Defiance High School senior athlete/Hall of Fame banquet, scheduled for April 25, has been cancelled for this year.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will instead be held on May 1, 2012 at 6:30 p.m. at Defiance High School.
The Defiance High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020 is comprised of: Samantha Murray (Class of 2014, track, volleyball), Chris Ripke (Class of 1993, football, baseball), B.J. Moss (Class of 1993, football, baseball), Sarah Mallett (Class of 2001, track, volleyball) and Abel Flores (Class of 2013, track, cross country).
Each inductee is given a plaque with their picture on it and will become part of the Hall of Fame touch screen video board outside the Defiance High School gymnasium.
The Teams of Honor inducted in the class will be the 2013 baseball Division II state champions, the 2012 boys cross country Division II state runners-up and the 2013 boys cross country Division II state champions.
The “Pride of the Bulldogs” award, given to individuals that have given their time and effort behind the scenes to make Defiance athletics special, are team doctor Dr. J.D. Reeves and Bill and Larry Duerk.
