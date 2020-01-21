The Defiance gymnastics team competed in its first meet of the season Saturday at Noah’s Ninjas All-Around meet hosted by Perrysburg.

Kerrington Kroeckel took first on the floor with an 8.8. She also scored a 7.85 in the vault, 6.4 on the bars, 8.85 on the beam to finish with a 31.9 all-around, which put her in a tie for seventh place.

Madison Ducat scored a 7.8 in the vault, 7.6 on the bars, 7.6 on the beam and 8.35 on the floor for 31.35 all-round. Kyra Martinez scored a 7.75 in the vault, 7 on the bars, 7.35 on the beam and 8.1 on the floor to finish with a 30.2 all-around.

Patrick Henry added a fourth-place finish, led by a sixth-place all-around finish by junior Hailee Baird with a 33.15 score, including a fifth-place effort on the bars (8.25).

Perrysburg finished first overall while Liberty Center and Springfield rounded out the top three.

The next meet for the Defiance gymnastics team is Friday, Jan. 31 at the Beauty and the Beast meet at Findlay.

Load comments