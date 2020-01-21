The Defiance gymnastics team competed in its first meet of the season Saturday at Noah’s Ninjas All-Around meet hosted by Perrysburg.
Kerrington Kroeckel took first on the floor with an 8.8. She also scored a 7.85 in the vault, 6.4 on the bars, 8.85 on the beam to finish with a 31.9 all-around, which put her in a tie for seventh place.
Madison Ducat scored a 7.8 in the vault, 7.6 on the bars, 7.6 on the beam and 8.35 on the floor for 31.35 all-round. Kyra Martinez scored a 7.75 in the vault, 7 on the bars, 7.35 on the beam and 8.1 on the floor to finish with a 30.2 all-around.
Patrick Henry added a fourth-place finish, led by a sixth-place all-around finish by junior Hailee Baird with a 33.15 score, including a fifth-place effort on the bars (8.25).
Perrysburg finished first overall while Liberty Center and Springfield rounded out the top three.
The next meet for the Defiance gymnastics team is Friday, Jan. 31 at the Beauty and the Beast meet at Findlay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.