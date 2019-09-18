WAUSEON — Bryan held off Wauseon by seven shots to win a tri-match with Defiance at Ironwood on Tuesday.

Case Hartman won low score honors for the Golden Bears with a 35.

Dylan Grahn of Wauseon and Defiance’s Will Lammers each posted a 39.

At Ironwood

Bryan (162) — Case Hartman 35, Nolan Kidston 40, Clayton Rupp 42, Drew Dauber 45. Wauseon (169) — Dylan Grahn 39, Andy Scherer 40, Jaxon Radabaugh 43, Nic Barone 47. Defiance (178) — Will Lammers 39, Braden Shaw 45, Jack Vander Horst 47, Ryan Yeager 47.

