Defiance got its regular season off to a winning start as a season-opening Western Buckeye League dual match at Eagle Rock Golf Club gave the Bulldogs a 15-shot victory over visiting Wapakoneta on Thursday morning.
Jayden Jerger shot a medalist round of 36 for Defiance while Cam Brown shot 40 and Aiden Kiessling added a 41.
The Defiance girls also got their season started with a road league dual match to get things going, returning home with a convincing win over host Kenton.
Mallory Weaver shot 44 to pace Defiance at Memorial Park while Emily Wahl and Kennedy Zeller each shot 56.
Boys
At Eagle Rock
Defiance (162) - Jayden Jerger 36, Cam Brown 40, Aiden Kiessling 41, David Jimenez 45. Wapakoneta (177) - Clay Wilsey 37, Austin West 41, Zac Niekamp 47, Tanner Haggard 52.
Girls
At Kenton Memorial Park
Defiance (231) – Mallory Weaver 44, Emily Wahl 56, Kennedy Zeller 56, Kylee Snyder 75. Kenton (262) – Lily James 60, Claire Ketcham 60, Abi Mustaine 61, Kyra Fleming 81.
