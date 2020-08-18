Defiance's David Jimenez shared medalist honors with Lucas Hites of Kenton, but the Bulldogs got great efforts from all four golfers as they downed the Wildcats 167-199 in a WBL dual meet Monday at Eagle Rock.
All six golfers that played for the Bulldogs totaled scores in the 40s.
Jayden Jerger, Bradyn Shaw and CJ Zachrich all came in with 42s, while Aiden Kiessling fired a 43 and Jack Mortier shot a 44.
The top four player scores were used for the team total. Defiance will return to action today at 5 p.m. at Eagle Rock for a WBL dual match with St. Marys.
At Eagle Rock
Defiance (167) - David Jimenez 41, Jayden Jerger 42, Bradyn Shaw 42, CJ Zachrich 42. Kenton (199) - Lucas Hites 41, Ethan Wirbel 48, Noah Ketcham 48, Stone Sauber 62.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.