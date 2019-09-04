SHAWNEE TWP. — The Defiance girls soccer team fell in WBL action Tuesday at Lima Shawnee 4-1.

Desi Garcia scored the lone goal in the loss for the Bulldogs. Carlee Smiddy had the assist.

“We battled hard,” Defiance coach Rafael Manrique said after the game. “Shawnee is a good team. We just have to learn from this.”

Defiance is back in action Saturday at Continental.

Lima Shawnee 4, Defiance 1

Defiance (2-1-2, 1-1 WBL) — Goal: Desi Garcia. Assist: Carlee Smiddy. Shots: 7. Saves: Raelle Gonzales 17.

Lima Shawnee (4-1-1, 1-0-1) — No statistics.

