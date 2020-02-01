MAUMEE — Carlee Smiddy hit clutch free throws down the stretch to lead Defiance to a 38-34 victory against Maumee on Saturday.
Smiddy finished with 10 points while Joanna Schlatter led the Bulldogs (9-7) in the scoring column with 15.
"It was a hard fought game, very back and forth," explained Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. "Carlee (Smiddy) made some big shots down the stretch and we made enough plays to win."
King and Brown each led the Panthers (1-18) with 10 points each.
Defiance returns to action on Tuesday with a trip to Patrick Henry.
DEFIANCE (38) — Moats 2; Schlatter 15; Aguilera 1; Black 6; McKenzie 1; Maynard 0; Gonzales 3; Smiddy 10.
MAUMEE (34) — Bischoff 5; Walborn 1; King 10; Owens 6; Brown 10; Roper 2.
Turnovers: Defiance 12, Maumee 18.
Defiance 10 9 9 10 - 38
Maumee 9 7 8 10 - 34
Reserves: Defiance, 34-31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.