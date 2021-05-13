I always try to avoid dubbing hires as ‘slam dunks.’
Sometimes it’s tough to know whether the eventual choice was the first pick in the decision makers’ minds, or whether an expected applicant even applied for the job at all or a myriad of any other reasons why a decision gets made one way or the other.
One thing appears to be for certain at Defiance, however.
Whatever positive feelings one side has in Travis Cooper’s hiring as DHS head football coach, the feelings are mutual on the other end as well.
Coaches will always tell you how they’re excited for a position and the challenges they face, along with a bevy of other cliches. They’re not lying, they do mean it, but it’s not every day the term ‘dream job’ gets thrown around.
And for Cooper, that’s what this is.
Cooper has seen the Defiance machine running on all cylinders in five years as an assistant under Jerry Buti in the mid-2000s. No, it wasn’t the 1997 peak of the program, but those five Bulldog teams never had a losing record and won two playoff games in 2003 in a 10-3 campaign.
That consistency has been lacking in the last decade-plus with just one winning season since 2011 and after Kevin Kline’s departure, it’s Cooper’s turn to take the reins. It’s a move he’s always wanted to make.
“When I was at Defiance (in 2007), Jerry knew I had aspirations of being a head coach,” explained Cooper. “I knew he wasn’t getting out anytime soon but we had sat down and talked about opportunities and if the opportunity ever arose, he knew I would jump at the chance to come back. I was surprised Kevin had stepped down, I wasn’t anticipating the job coming open but when it did, I knew I wanted it.”
Cooper was a finalist for the position when Kline took over in 2016 but remained at Wauseon for three more seasons. After resigning at Wauseon in 2018, Cooper was forced to do some soul-searching and was very candid with me about what that time was like.
“(Being an assistant at Fairview in 2019) forced me to learn some new things and I had to change positions from week one as just a skill position guy to being an O-line coach. It forced me to dig into the ins and outs of coaching offensive line, something I’ve never really done before,” admitted Cooper. “I really grew because of that. “(Fairview head coach) Doug (Rakes) had always known I’d like to be a coordinator and eventually a head coach again and Kevin knew it was a step I wanted to take and Doug was all for me going to Defiance. Kevin was a friend of mine back in my Bryan days, both of those guys were in my wedding and it was so great to reconnect with all those strong bonds.
“At the time when things were all transitioning from Wauseon, it felt like the world was kinda crumbling around me and I was wondering what’s next. Now it feels like it was meant to be this way.”
Cooper’s plan is simple: bring Defiance back to its roots.
In what he termed a ‘reset,’ Cooper’s goal is to bring back the blue-collar, slobber-knocker mentality that Defiance football stamped in Buti’s tenure, which should be no surprise considering who Cooper views as his biggest coaching influence.
“I’m not Jerry, but I’ve learned about everything I know from Jerry,” said Cooper, who noted he would be reaching out to former assistants about joining the staff.
Buti appears to be all-aboard as well.
“Buying in is the most important thing for the players and the parents and having faith in the coach,” said the current DHS athletic director. “When I came here in 1990, our group and our parents did that and that’s why we were able to turn things around. That hasn’t changed.
“This is a good job. We have great facilities, we have a town that loves football. It’s a great place to coach, not just football, but all sports.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.