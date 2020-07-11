With the tentative start of the 2020-21 school year approaching in just over a month’s time, Defiance High School filled a trio of open head coaching vacancies in recent weeks.
Following the approval of former varsity assistant Bryn Lehman to replace the retiring Kirk Lehman in late June, the Bulldog brass elected to go the same route with the girls soccer and girls basketball varsity positions during Wednesday’s board meeting with Jenny Vincent and Nate Headley taking over the respective head coaching jobs.
Another new face that will don Bulldog blue in the fall is newcomer Jennifer Stinnett, who will head up the DHS girls cross country program after Scott Saner stepped away from coaching following a 17-year tenure.
“If you think about it, we had four head coaching positions and we’ve filled three of the four internally because we think that highly of the ex-coaches and their selections of assistants and the way the programs have been running,” explained DHS athletic director Jerry Buti. “It makes sense to look at the assistants first. We’ve been lucky to have such worthy assistants to fall back on to take the job.”
NATE HEADLEY
Following five years under Rafael Manriquez’s leadership and his departure to become the new athletic director at alma mater Ayersville, the program didn’t have far to turn down the bench to find the new head coach of the girls hoops program at Defiance.
Nate Headley served as JV coach and head varsity assistant last season and has been a girls assistant for the last four seasons, to go along with five years on the football coaching staffs under both Jerry Buti and Kevin Kline and three years coaching middle school boys basketball.
“I’m just excited for the opportunity, excited for the challenge,” said Headley, a 2005 Hicksville High School graduate who garnered all-Ohio honors in football as a senior for the Aces’ state semifinalist squad in 2004. “I’m really proud of the work we’ve done over the last four years. I just felt like we had some momentum and I wanted to continue that and keep up the success.”
“Nate’s coached all levels in football and basketball,” added Buti. “He was an assistant for me on the junior high and varisty levels. He’s a coach’s kid (father is former Hicksville boys hoops coach Randy Headley) that’s been around sports for a long time. He’s made himself a part of this community and this program. We think he’s going to do a really good job for us.”
The DHS girls finished with a 12-12 mark a season ago, earning the DPT Classic title and a sectional semifinal win before eventually falling to St. Marys.
New faces will dot the roster in 2020-21, no matter the format of the season, as eight seniors depart via graduation. Only Olivia Moats (Jr.), Joanna Schlatter (Sr.) and Kendall Black (Sr.) are back from last year’s varsity roster, but with Headley’s time coaching the junior varsity, the connection with the underclassmen will be a positive bump.
“The familiarity is definitely a plus, especially in the situation this year with less time and whatnot,” said Headley. “It’s definitely nice to come in and not start from scratch. Defiance teams have always played hard, competed every single game and came ready to play. That’s a hallmark of all Defiance athletic programs. It’s just such a key element to high school athletics and something I hope to continue.”
JENNY VINCENT
As with the girls hoops program, replacing Rafael Manriquez as head coach meant looking down the bench to a varsity assistant and JV coach.
On the pitch, that meant tabbing Jenny Vincent as the new head of the program.
An Ohio Northern and Boston University grad, Vincent coached the Defiance College women’s soccer team from 2014-2018, tallying a 10-71-4 mark.
Prior to her time as DC mentor, Vincent was an assistant at her alma mater ONU, helping guide the program to an OAC regular season title in 2011 and an OAC tourney title in 2012.
“I’ve been a coach for a long time, I’ve always loved soccer and it’s what I’m passionate about,” said Vincent, who was a classmate of Manriquez at Ohio Northern. “I was looking to make a career pivot around this time last year and the opportunity came along (to become an assistant coach). We thought this might be a possibility at some point in the future and then the opportunity came up. It was just the right time.”
The Bulldog girls were a respectable 5-8-4 a season ago, tying rival Napoleon 1-1 in the season opener, while picking up wins over Wauseon, Van Wert, Ottawa-Glandorf, Paulding and Bryan during the regular season.
Vincent expressed a return to development and teaching as a lure to taking the job.
“My dad still coaches at the high school level and recruiting-wise (at DC), I was still pretty aware about what was going on at this level but to be honest, I was excited to get back to the coaching part of it,” said Vincent, who serves as a physical education instructor and Special Olympics coordinator at Good Samaritan School in Defiance. “Sometimes you don’t have that opportunity to have those teaching moments.
“You’re building those relationships with the players. My first season, I was just excited to get to know the players and the culture and be able to build something with them.”
As with the girls hoops program, graduation took a toll on the roster with 13 seniors leaving.
“I definitely saw potential in the younger group last season,” noted Vincent. “Being in the soccer scene in town, I think there’s a great opportunity to grow the sport in Defiance and in the surrounding communities where it’s not as prevalent. It’s an opportunity to get the roots into some of the younger players, the middle school level and younger, and see the fruits of that really benefit at the high school level.”
JENNIFER STINNETT
Large shoes will be awaiting filling in 2020 in girls cross country as Jennifer Stinnett will take over the program following 17 seasons under the leadership of Scott Saner.
Saner helped guide the DHS program to new heights, including nine of its 12 total Western Buckeye League titles, including four straight from 2005-08 and five straight from 2014-18.
Saner’s Bulldogs made seven state tournament appearances as a team along with 12 total individual appearances from eight different harriers.
“She’s a good fit, she’s a former student here,” said Buti of Stinnett’s credentials. “She’s very involved in running herself. In interviewing with her, she’s very concerned about making the kids love and enjoy running.”
Stinnett, a 2001 DHS graduate, ran for current DHS boys cross country mentor Obie Mouser during her high school career and now will join the legend in the coaching ranks for the Bulldogs.
“I was a runner in high school, I wasn’t particularly fast or anything but I definitely developed a love for the sport and it continued to grow,” explained Stinnett. “I wasn’t always competitive in it as an adult but over these past few years I’ve really relied on it in terms of pushing myself and my limits. This opportunity opened up and it’s a whole new challenge. To take on that challenge and still be able to do what I love, I’m thrilled.”
As with the aforementioned programs, returning experience will be a factor as seniors Abby Horvath (sixth at WBL meet and districts, regional qualifier) and Shay Soukup (eighth at WBL, third at districts, 12th at regionals, state qualifier) depart. However, sophomore Mira Horvath, who picked up a top-25 finish at regionals as a freshman, is back for the Bulldogs. Horvath will be joined by juniors Emily Wahl, Kameron Burkhart and Olivia Moats, senior Joanna Schlatter and sophomore Sunny Lloyd with postseason experience from a season ago.
“For me this year, everything’s been cancelled in terms of the personal races I’ve run so I’m not sure what to expect going forward for the school season,” admitted Stinnett. “I’m excited to see the girls develop and foster that love for this sport. Running was definitely my first love and I always go back to it when I’m having a bad day or when I’m stressed. It changes your whole lifestyle. I really want to be able to share that with the girls and hopefully help build that with them.”
