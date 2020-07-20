Defiance finished the summer baseball season with a 21-9 record as the Bulldogs split a home doubleheader with Tiffin Columbian on Sunday afternoon.
Both teams needed to rally from behind to win their respective games. After Columbian took the opener, Defiance battled back to capture the nightcap. Columbian tallied all four of its runs in the top of the second to lead 4-1. The Bulldogs found ways to score in four of the next five innings to go in front. In the bottom of the second, Bailey DeTray lifted a sac fly to center to score Wade Liffick, then Mark Butler followed with a single yo score Dan Hoffman. Defiance tied the game an inning later when Jack Mortier scored on a Camden Roth single.
Defiance went in front for good in the fifth when a Bradyn Shaw double scored Kam Ron Rivera. The Bulldogs added an insurance run an inning later when a DeTray double scored Hoffman.
Of the 10 hits Defiance had in the game, six went for extra bases.
Jayden Jerger gave the Bulldogs three solid innings of work on the mound in relief of Shaw to get the win. Jerger allowed just one hit and fanned three batters.
Defiance opened the day with an early 5-1 lead in the opening game, but a six-run rally in the top of the fifth sent Columbian to an 8-5 win.
Roth brought home the first two runs of the game when he tripled in Rivera and Mortier, who had walked and singled to open the frame. Pinch runner Hoffman came in to score on a sac fly by Liffick to up the lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the first.
An error and two singles loaded the bases for the Bulldogs in the third. Shaw grounded into a fielder's choice to score Evan Brown, then Roth followed with a single to add on to the lead.
The game stayed 5-1 until a Columbian rally in the top of the fifth. They were able to a single, error, triple, single, walk, single, walk and double with two outs in the inning to score six runs.
Game 1
Tiffin Columbian 010 060 1 - 8 10 1
Defiance 302 000 0 - 5 7 4
Winning pitcher: Mellott (4.1 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: B. Roggow.
Losing pitcher: Wade Liffick (2.2 innings, 6 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Mark Butler, Jack Mortier.
Leading hitters: (Tiffin Columbian) - Myers triple, RBI; Kissell single, double; B. Roggow double, 2 RBI; Schroeder single, RBI; Aubie single, 2 RBI. (Defiance) - Camden Roth single, triple, 3 RBI; Kam Ron Rivera 3 singles; Jack Mortier 2 singles; Bradyn Shaw RBI; Wade Liffick RBI.
Game 2
Tiffin Columbian 040 000 0 - 4 6 1
Defiance 121 011 x - 6 10 0
Records: Defiance 21-9.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Bradyn Shaw.
Losing pitcher: Aubie (3 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 2 strikouts, 1 walk). Others: Schroeder.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Bradyn Shaw double, triple, 2 RBI; Bailey DeTray double, 2 RBI; Wade Liffick double, Kam Ron Rivera double; Dade Robinson single, double; Camden Roth single, RBI; Mark Butler single, RBI. (Tiffin Columbian) - Myers double, Ott 2 singles, RBI; Geary single, 2 RBI; Aubie RBI.
