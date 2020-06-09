The chance to return to action for the first time this summer got off to an uneasy start at home for Defiance on Monday as the Bulldogs were tagged with a pair of setbacks in doubleheader action against Archbold and Kalida.
In the opener, the Bluestreaks bounced back from a 16-2 setback on Wednesday with a quick start against Defiance to claim a 9-5 win while in the nightcap, Kalida moved to 3-0 on the early summer campaign with a 6-4 victory against the Bulldogs.
“It’s our first live game since last July and Archbold and Kalida have actually played before so there’s a little edge there but it’s good to be back out here competing,” said Defiance coach Tom Held, serving as summer coach after the spring season’s cancellation and the lifted no-contact rule. “We’re lucky, really we’re fortunate that we’re even getting to play because some schools aren’t even able to play.
“It’s going to be a fun summer and guys are competing for jobs. We’ve got a lot of good players and (we’ll get better) as we continue to throw more strikes and see more live AB’s.”
In the nightcap, the Bulldogs saw improvement, seizing an early 2-0 lead on an RBI double from Dade Robinson in the first and a wild pitch that scored David Jimenez from third in the third frame.
However, Kalida found a crooked number once again in the fourth, putting up a four-spot in the frame after recording two outs. A flyout and strikeout bookended a Josh Recker two-bagger. Eight-hole hitter Matt Kehres rapped an RBI single past short to put the Wildcats on the board before back-to-back walks scored Gabe Hovest with the bases juiced and Zach Von der Embse laced a two-run single to double the lead at 4-2.
A wild pitch allowed Jimenez to score from third in the bottom of the fifth but the Bulldogs stranded the tying run at third and a pair of insurance runs from Kalida in the top of the seventh secured the Wildcat win.
“I thought defensively we were really good tonight, we had very few mental mistakes,” said Held of the up-and-down day to start the summer circuit, that saw Defiance put a scare into the ‘Cats in the bottom of the seventh. “We had guys, Howie (Jacob Howard) and DJ (Jimenez) were in scoring position all night long both games and we just didn’t get them in.”
Archbold plated three runs in the first and two more in the second inning to seize control early against the Bulldogs, which had trouble finding control in the game’s early going with a pair of walks and three base knocks.
Leadoff man Dawson Liechty started things off in style with a leadoff double, scoring later on an RBI single from Caleb Hogrefe while Chase Kohler ripped off a triple that drove in a pair.
In the second, the Streaks needed just one base knock to plate a pair of runs to seize a 5-0 advantage and dig a deep hole for Defiance, chasing Defiance starter Wade Liffick in the process.
“I know a lot of guys were ready to get back at it a little bit after that first game (against Kalida),” said Archbold skipper Kirk Weldy. “There was a lot of rust and just seeing live pitching and getting back on the field, we knew that was going to happen. Any time you come over to Defiance, you’ve got a battle going into it so I liked the way that we approached at the plate. I thought we did a heck of a lot better than we did last Wednesday.”
Defiance started to dig its way back in the fourth inning with a pair of runs, sparked by a leadoff walk to opening hitter David Jimenez. A miscue on a pickoff attempt to first baseallowed Jimenez to go to third and then scored on a single to center by Jacob Howard. Mark Butler added an RBI sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 5-2.
Noah Garcia’s RBI single in the sixth and runs scored on a wild pitch in the sixth and seventh frames provided the necessary insurance runs to withstand a pair of Bulldog runs in the seventh to give the Bluestreaks a stellar win to back up a standout effort from ace Ethan Hagans.
The lanky Bluestreak hurler was stellar, holding the Bulldogs to three hits over six frames, mowing down eight via strikeout.
“He was pushing the pitch count and I know he wanted (to go to the seventh),” explained Weldy. “He did a fantastic job, though. He threw strikes, got on top of hitters and our defense made some pretty good plays too.”
Defiance will get back to action Wednesday with a home twinbill against Anthony Wayne before playing a pair Sunday at home against Ottawa Hills.
Archbold will travel to Ottawa Hills Thursday and host Perrysburg Friday while Kalida will host Paulding Wednesday.
Archbold 320 003 1 – 9 8 4
Defiance 000 201 2 – 5 5 2
Records: Archbold 1-1, Defiance 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Hagans (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Noah Hogrefe.
Losing pitcher: Wade Liffick (1.2 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Dade Robinson, Evan Brown.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) – Chase Kohler single, triple, 2 RBI; Dawson Liechty double; Zane Behnfeldt double; Noah Garcia single, 2 RBI; Noah Hogrefe single, RBI. (Defiance) – Wade Liffick 2 singles, RBI; Jacob Howard single, RBI; Mark Butler RBI.
Kalida 000 400 2 – 6 7 0
Defiance 101 010 1 – 4 7 2
Records: Kalida 3-0, Defiance 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Ryan Lucke (2 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Nathan Schroder, Clay Bellman, Colin Hoffman, Carson Klausing.
Losing pitcher: Jack Mortier (2 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: Mark Butler, David Jimenez, Simeon Sweeney.
Leading hitters: (Kalida) – Zach VonderEmbse single, 2 RBI; Josh Recker double; Tyler Klausing single, RBI; Matt Kehres single, RBI. (Defiance) – Dade Robinson double, RBI; Jayden Jerger double; Bradyn Shaw double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.