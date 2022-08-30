Overcoming depth and experience issues will be keys for the Defiance boys and girls cross country teams this fall as the Bulldogs opened their regular season slate with their home Early Bird Invitational.
The boys squad saw the program bring home its 27th Western Buckeye League championship a season ago, and though top placers from that squad return in juniors Cole Batt and Josiah Gonzales, a large hole was left by graduation.
Josh Horvath, who was fourth in both the league and district meets a year ago, departs after a stellar running career for Defiance, along with Elijah Fortman (sixth WBL, ninth districts, 15th at regionals), Nolan Morgan (12th WBL, 21st districts, 22nd regionals); Eli Valle (20th WBL, 26th districts, 34th regionals), Noah Batt (30th WBL) and Jake Stephens (41st WBL). Caleb Brashear (seventh WBL, 14th districts) also departs after a solid junior season.
Though new faces dot the roster, a familiar one remains on the sidelines as longtime coach Obie Mouser returns for his 44th year with the Defiance program.
“We’ve got a group that really works hard but we don’t have the numbers right now,” said the Hall of Fame Bulldog mentor.
Juniors Cole Batt (19th WBL, 20th districts, 45th regionals) and Josiah Gonzales (15th WBL, 25th districts, 31st regionals) will be key contributors after lettering as sophomores while seniors Peyton Coressel (63rd WBL) and James Jackman (103rd WBL) provide veteran leadership with junior Jackson Fortman (74th WBL).
Sophomores Brayden Herbert (75th WBL), Max Keck-Priest (90th WBL) and Julian Mata (133rd WBL) also are back for the Bulldogs, joined by classmate Zane Bland to round out the varsity roster.
“We’ll need time to progress and gel as a team, but I feel like the league and district tournaments look wide open,” noted Mouser of the boys’ squad’s prospects for 2022.
On the girls side, a disappointing finish in the postseason saw the DHS girls finish seventh in both the WBL and Division II district meets.
However, with a pair of experienced seniors and some talent at the top end of the roster, Mouser’s girls squad has hopes of climbing some rungs on the WBL ladder.
A pair of seniors lead the way for the DHS girls in Mira Horvath and Sunny Lloyd. Horvath finished 11th in districts after a top-12 finish in the league meet for the second straight season a year ago, serving as the lone Bulldog rep at the regional level. Lloyd was in the top 32 the past two seasons at the WBL meet and will look to build on a 41st-place finish at the district level.
Junior Layla Briseno, who missed time last year with injury, has plenty of promise to get the Bulldogs back on track after finishing fifth in the Western Buckeye League and 12th in districts as a freshman in 2020.
After that top three, the Bulldogs will look to youthful runners to take a step up at the varsity level with sophomores Mya Homier (33rd WBL, 42nd districts), Dynasty Lee (76th WBL) and Tayten Musch adding to the roster with freshman newcomers Jaida Alvarez and Isabelle Janowicki.
“We’re really strong in our returning runners with experience coming back from Mira and Sunny and Layla,” said Mouser. “Our main focus is on staying healthy because we do lack depth with low numbers.”
Mouser cited Lima Shawnee, Van Wert, Ottawa-Glandorf and Celina as strong squads in contention to take home the WBL title.
