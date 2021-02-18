Defiance College sprinter Ja’qway Janvier has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week following his dominant performance at the John Hartpence Invitational Friday evening.
The sophomore and Miami Gardens, Fla. native ran the third-fastest time in school history in the 60-meters with an impressive 6.96 seconds to place first in the event. This mark is currently tied for the tenth fastest in Division III this season and is the fastest in the HCAC this year.
Janvier’s time is also the fastest by an HCAC runner since 2018 when Anderson’s Garrett Cooley posted a 6.95 second time in the conference championship. Janvier is the third Yellow Jacket to break the seven-second mark joining Darius Spinks, who holds the school record with a time of 6.90 seconds and is tied for the HCAC record, and Ryan Perry who ran a time of 6.99 seconds in 2010. Spinks currently holds the two fastest times in program history with 6.90 seconds and 6.94 seconds.
In addition to his record-setting performance, Janvier won the 200-meter dash with a new personal best time of 23.48 seconds. He also ran the first leg of the 1600 relay in which Defiance took first place with a time of 3:51.12. The sophomore also had success in the long jump, winning the event with a mark of 5.93 meters.
Janvier and the rest of the Defiance squad will be competing at the HCAC Indoor Championships this weekend in Terre Haute, Ind. The women will be competing on Saturday followed by the men on Sunday with both events set to kick off at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.