The Defiance College athletic department announced Monday it has entered into a multi-year partnership with Nike through BSN SPORTS.
The agreement, which will commence on July 1, is part of the BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select program, which aims to make BSN SPORTS a one-stop provider for all collegiate athletic, intramural, club and staff apparel and equipment to all NCAA, NJCAA and NAIA schools.
“We are excited to reach this agreement with BSN SPORTS and strengthen our relationship with Nike,” DC athletic director Derek Woodley said. “This partnership will positively impact the student-athlete experience while providing a consistent and unifying look in our athletic department and on our campus. This collaboration with BSN and Nike aligns with our commitment to excellence, and we are looking forward to natural partnership and a tremendous relationship.”
Nike will serve as the exclusive outfitter for all 21 of the Yellow Jackets’ varsity sports teams. The multi-year agreement includes numerous incentives in the form of discounts and rewards, along with incentives for on-field achievements and additional marketing and promotional opportunities.
“We are excited to partner with Defiance College and Nike in elevating the performance and impact of their athletic programs,” said Todd Northrop, vice president of BSN Collegiate Select. “This strategic partnership provides the finest apparel and athletic products to the Defiance athletic teams and benefits each student-athlete representing the community on the athletic field or court. We are proud to be their partner and pleased that we can elevate the student-athlete experience.”
