ATLANTA — Sometimes just being in the right place and the right time in life can change a person. It doesn’t matter for how long or what sparked the change, what matters is the end result.
That’s the case for former Defiance College football player and graduate Lewis Caralla, who used his short time, two years, with the Yellow Jackets to spark a dream career coaching football at the Division I FBS level.
It started at five-years-old when Caralla saw his neighbor come home with football pads one day and took an interest in them. He had no idea that perhaps that moment would shape the rest of his life.
As a kid he didn’t understand that the fun times that he had in his backyard would be just the beginning of the building of a passion. A passion that would transform his life into something that kid celebrating scoring a touchdown in the middle of the street couldn’t have ever foresaw.
But though that passion was built quickly, the rest of the journey to get to where he was was anything but.
As it does with most coaches it started in between the white lines of little league football and carried up from there.
“Me, my friends, my brother, we all loved playing tackle football before we ever played for an actual team,” Caralla said. “We just loved it. We dreamed of being stars every time we played and then it carried over to little league and then high school and then college.”
Caralla went to East Lake High School in Tarpon Springs, Florida where he didn’t really make a name for himself until his senior year when he was thrown into the quarterback position for the first time.
He wasn’t a prototypical quarterback. He wasn’t tall with a cannon for an arm but the one thing he could do was run. In their option offense he was able to excel and ultimately though they were small, he was able to get some college looks.
It was at a recruiting fair that Caralla met Robert Taylor, who was the head coach of Defiance College football from 2003-2011, inside a gymnasium in Tampa Bay.
Caralla ended up playing football at Defiance because of this meeting with Taylor but he wouldn’t play for them until three years after that meeting.
After that recruiting fair, Caralla was between West Virginia Wesleyan University and Defiance. He chose the former due to them offering him a scholarship to play.
But after three years, things weren’t working out in the Mountaineer State and Caralla never forgot that meeting with Taylor in that gym in Tampa.
So when Caralla made the call to Taylor, he welcomed him in with open arms.
It proved to be a beneficial relationship for both sides as Caralla would rush for 1,627 yards over two seasons at running back for the Yellow Jackets and earn himself two all-conference selections.
And for Caralla, he benefited more than just with his play on the field.
“When I got to Defiance, my life really started. Both summers that I played there, I did Division I internships over the summer. So I built up a network before I ever got out of Defiance,” Caralla said.
“At Defiance as a whole, my experience couldn’t have been better. I met my best friends that I still have in my life today. I’m in a group text every day with coach Taylor and three of my best friends that were in my wedding,” he added. “I just don’t think that I’ve had that much fun in my life at that point just being around the guys and living on campus in such a small place. But we were all we had and that’s all we needed.”
Caralla’s first internship was at the University of South Florida. His second internship was at the University of Virginia.
It was there and on the football field at Defiance where the first seeds what it took to become a coach at the college level were planted.
“I think in college I figured out that if I wanted to earn something, I had to do a lot more than what was required of me. I had to go to an empty field by myself and practice steps as a running back and practice my bursts. And I loved it, I loved being out there by myself when no one knew what I was doing,” Caralla said. “And that’s who I became as a coach too.”
Once Caralla graduated from Defiance with a degree in wellness and corporate fitness he then went to Mississippi State as a graduate assistant and got a masters degree in kinesiology.
After that he became a bit of a journeyman, as aside from his three year stint at the University of Michigan as an assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2012-14, he never was at the same school for more than two years.
He was an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Georgia Tech and Mississippi State. Then after his stint at Michigan he landed his first head strength and conditioning job at North Texas.
It was obviously a big achievement for him in his career but it didn’t come without uncertainty.
When he joined the Mean Green coaching staff, it was a staff that was in their fifth season in 2015 and they were on the ropes. They had gone 23-27 in four seasons to that point and when they went 1-11 in Caralla’s first year, the coaching staff including Caralla was let go.
“It was a scary time, my wife was pregnant, we didn’t know how we were going to have health insurance in time, but I had to find a new job,” Caralla said.
During that offseason after being fired, Caralla was randomly called and offered the same position at Louisiana-Lafayette. He was able to get two years of stability there but once again he was fired.
“Getting fired that second time really took the wind out of me because now I’m like ‘Is it me? Is this worth it?’ My family is like a ping pong ball across the country and I have kids now and it’s just getting harder. It was a downtime for me and I really contemplated a lot of stuff.”
But due to a prior relationship that he had made, the University at Buffalo came calling and at first Caralla was granted a third chance.
He was apprehensive of moving his family to the city, but it was a job and they ultimately made the move.
This time though, his tenure there wouldn’t end in failure.
That year in 2018, Caralla was named the national strength coach of the year in college football by Football Scoop after helping the Bulls to a Mid-American Conference East Division championship and the school’s first bowl berth since 2013.
At this point, his life had come full circle as he was experiencing the same things as a coach that he once did as a player.
“At West Virginia Wesleyan it was setback after setback after setback and then I got to Defiance and was a two-time captain, an all-conference leader, winning every award at banquets, making best friends,” Caralla said. “So for me it just went back to believing in myself when everyone else stopped believing in me.”
That combination of believing in himself and being in the right place at the right time was the key because he didn’t do anything differently than he did at any of his previous stops.
“It was just timing and colliding at the right time with the right people because I didn’t change what I did,” Caralla said of his time at Buffalo “It was just the kids and our coaching staff that were aligned and ready to win right away.”
That breakthrough in that one year at Buffalo was all Georgia Tech, who had once employed Caralla as assistant strength coach nine years prior, needed to offer Caralla.
He has been there ever since and is now going into his fourth season. It is the most stability that Caralla has ever had as a coach since embarking on the coaching journey while at Defiance.
“When you come to watch a lift right now, it’s like a well-oiled machine,” Caralla said. “Everyone knows what they are doing, there’s no questioning, there’s no back talk. It’s just work and good kids that want to be here and kids that want to work hard.”
“I just try to give those kids my absolute heart and soul every day. I work them hard but I’ll do every workout that these kids do before they get here every day. I never give them anything that I haven’t done before. I’m usually doing it before they get there and I think that give us an equal respect level,” Caralla added.
Caralla isn’t just excelling in the weight room either, he has also excelled on Twitter since going to the Yellow Jackets.
Right now he has racked up just over 28 thousand followers with tweets of motivational quotes from both himself and other sources. It has been beneficial to Caralla in a multitude of ways, including granting him a fun nickname in “Millions view Lew.”
“They joke about it because there’s so many videos that have gone viral, but again it just comes back to when I was at Michigan as an assistant and I started it as something where I could tweet a motivational quote once a week or something. But then the whole team retweeted it and I realized it was just a different way to get to your players when you aren’t with them,” Caralla said.
Caralla really blew up during the COVID-19 pandemic when he had to get creative with his messaging.
“If you would have told me I’d be walking around with a cell phone, filming myself giving a message. I’d say that ridiculous but that’s what happened and I connected with a lot more people than I ever thought,” Caralla said.
No matter how Twitter famous Caralla gets though, his path to this point as a twitter famous Division I football strength coach can be traced back to a few points.
Those days playing backyard football, his early struggles in the coaching ranks and of course to his two years at Defiance, Ohio.
“I remember my senior year at Defiance someone asked me what my long term goal was and I said to be a division one head football strength coach. So sometimes it’s getting tough to tell the difference now between dreams and reality,” Caralla said. “I’m just thankful I had to go the hard way because it made me such a more valuable person. I feel like I have such great insight on every level, every setback, every obstacle.”
“I’m also thankful for the people that helped get me here and I’m so thankful I went to Defiance. I wouldn’t trade that for the world.”
