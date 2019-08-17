DC

Defiance College head coach Manny Matsakis (center) oversees a drill during DC football practice on Friday at Justin F. Coressel Stadium. Matsakis guided the Yellow Jackets to a 1-9 record last season after arriving just 25 days before the start of the season. This time around, the Jackets have new faces on the coaching staff and a healthy number of players as the Purple and Gold prepare for the 2019 season opener on Sept. 7 at Albion at 6 p.m.

 Jeff Long/C-N Photo

