INDIANAPOLIS — Defiance College student-athletes, alongside Special Olympics athletes from the Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities, took on the sixth annual Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Unified Bowling Championships on Sunday afternoon at the Royal Pin Woodland Bowling Center in Indianapolis.
Defiance was well represented on the lanes as the team claimed the coveted overall team championship by nine pins. DC’s Third Division team led the way as they finished first, while the First and Second Division teams claimed second and fifth place, respectively.
Two Yellow Jacket student-athletes claimed individual recognition for their performances. Dylan King and Rachel Lowell picked up All-Conference recognition. King doubled down on the individual accolades as the freshman was also tabbed MVP.
Defiance College was represented by eight student-athletes who are participants across five different DC teams, including baseball, football, men’s golf, women’s soccer, and women’s golf.
The Purple and Gold bring the HCAC Unified Bowling Championship home for the second time in three years as the team also claimed the win in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.