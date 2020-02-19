DC bowling

The Defiance College unified bowling team won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship on Sunday at the Royal Pin Woodland Bowling Center in Indianapolis, led by HCAC MVP Dylan King's three-game score of 612.

 Photo courtesy Defiance College

INDIANAPOLIS — Defiance College student-athletes, alongside Special Olympics athletes from the Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities, took on the sixth annual Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Unified Bowling Championships on Sunday afternoon at the Royal Pin Woodland Bowling Center in Indianapolis.

Defiance was well represented on the lanes as the team claimed the coveted overall team championship by nine pins. DC’s Third Division team led the way as they finished first, while the First and Second Division teams claimed second and fifth place, respectively.

Two Yellow Jacket student-athletes claimed individual recognition for their performances. Dylan King and Rachel Lowell picked up All-Conference recognition. King doubled down on the individual accolades as the freshman was also tabbed MVP.

Defiance College was represented by eight student-athletes who are participants across five different DC teams, including baseball, football, men’s golf, women’s soccer, and women’s golf.

The Purple and Gold bring the HCAC Unified Bowling Championship home for the second time in three years as the team also claimed the win in 2018.

