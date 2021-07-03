Arps defeated Mark Moats in the 2021 Defiance City Little League championship game on Tuesday evening at Kingsbury Park 3-2. Arps defeated regular-season champion Baker Shindler in the tournament before narrowly edging Mark Moats.

Arps team members include, front row, from left: Sincere Killion, Brock Wannemacher, Noah Leonard, Jayden Benavides and Dreyden Partee. Middle row, from left: Aaron Thrash, Doug Hattemer, Nick Hartnett, Breckin Troyer and Ben Frymire. Back row, from left: assistant coach Tom Wannemacher, head coach Jared Frymire, and assistant coaches Aaron Hattemer and Josh Fleetwood.

Mark Moats team members include, front row, from left: Ayden Davis, Santi Urivez, Ki’Arris Goings, Reid Rowlison and Gavin Davis. Middle row, from left: Johnny Kissner, Evan Davis, Diego Tavares, Ryan Gathman, Alfonso Fernandez, Brayden Perez, assistant coach Juanito Tavares and head coach John Tavares. Back row, from left: assistant coaches J.D. Davis and Chris Rowlison.

Baker Shindler team members include, front row, from left: Isaiah Hernandez, Tristen Draper and Tyler Stockman. Middle row, from left, Isaiah Montez, Travis Jones, Chase Haidler, Abel Paxton, Ike Webb, Zavier Finkbiner and Mason Noirot. Back row, from left: head coach Justin Montez and assistant coaches Joe Webb, Shannon Stockman and Jason Noirot.

