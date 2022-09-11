For the first time in two decades, the Defiance Area Golf Tournament was won by two first-time champions.
For the first time ever, those two champions will share a home address.
Jacob and Candi (Keller) Moore both made first-round leads stand up on a rainy Sunday at Eagle Rock Golf Club to win their first career city titles in the 42nd annual event.
Married in June, the tourney isn’t the first round of golf they’ve played together but Sunday’s round took on extra meaning by competing in the city staple.
Said Jacob: “We’re happy to be able to play and (tournament director) Steve (Meyer) always does a great job putting it on, so we feel lucky enough to be able to participate.”
The feat marks the first time that the city tournament has seen a pair of first-time champions since 2002 when Adam Weaver won the men's title and Patti Anderson the women's championship.
For Candi, the victory comes in her first-ever entrance into the event as the former Tinora High School and Purdue Fort Wayne golfer shot 72 in the first round of the tournament on Saturday at Auglaize Golf Club to take a two-shot lead into Sunday ahead of defending champion Jody Deal.
Moore then shot a solid 75 as the championship flight made it through 15 holes before rain began near the end of their round. Moore finished nine shots clear of Deal for her first title while last year’s runner-up and six-time titlist Stacy Hinkle was third and Marissa Behringer fourth in the top flight.
“I had one bogey and a bunch of pars. I didn’t make a single birdie putt but I was able to stay pretty steady and didn’t let anything get to me that much,” said Candi, a fourth-grade teacher at Tinora Elementary. “It’s a great tournament and we’ll both be back next year, I’m sure we will.”
Moore’s total score of 147 is the lowest score since at least 2012, five shots better than a winning 152 from 2020.
Following a late-morning tee time in the final group of the men’s championship flight, Jacob Moore faced a positive with the lowest round of the tournament with a first-round 69 but also had a bevy of contenders behind him entering Saturday’s round.
Two-time champion Casten Reed and 15-time champ Steve Meyer shot first-round 71’s, along with Tinora grad Dylan Von Deylen, while three-time champion Bill Meyer was three shots back and a trio of golfers had first-round 74’s to stay in contention.
Despite a solid back nine in the books, Moore’s lead wasn’t safe however, as Steve Meyer carded a pair of birdies to stay in the mix in a bid for his 16th city title.
However, Moore came up with solid play after the turn, coming up with a key birdie on the 16th hole to shot a second-straight sub-par round and finish with a 139 to finish four shots clear of Meyer for his first title.
“Steve’s always a tough opponent and he had me by two going into the eighth and we had that rain delay and honestly I think that helped me just settle down a little bit,” said Jacob. “We battled on the back and I was able to make some putts, a big birdie on the 16th really made me feel pretty comfortable.”
The win was a rewarding one, as Moore got word on the 13th tee that Candi had clinched the women’s championship, a solid shot in the arm to finish his title bid.
“After yesterday, we got done and we both played well obviously. We didn’t say a whole lot to each other because I think we both knew it would be a battle for both of us,” said Jacob with a smile. “Once I found out she had pulled it off on 13, I got to settle in and I made some birdies.”
Further reward came for the Defiance High School math teacher, who was tied for fifth in the event two years ago, was runner-up in 2018 and fourth in 2017. Of the five total rounds under par in the championship flight, Moore had two of them.
The men’s senior flight saw a three-way tie atop the standings as Larry Meyer, Ron Coles and Dave Scheirer all finished tied with 153 totals. The trio eschewed a playoff for first place as sprinkles of rain turned into a downpour as the final championship flight left the 18th green.
42nd Defiance Area Golf Tournament
(First round at Auglaize, second round at Eagle Rock)
Men’s Championship Flight
Jacob Moore 69-70-139; Steve Meyer 71-72-143; Casten Reed 71-74-145; Jesse Scott 77-71-148; Keith Ross 74-75-149; Bill Meyer 72-79-151; Connor Stykemain 76-75-151; Stefan Assaf 80-72-152; Dylan VonDeylen 71-81-152; Jake Oberlin 77-75-152; Brian Scott 79-74-153; Austin Willitzer 74-80-154; Henry Weisgerber 74-84-158; Tim Leonard 86-75-161; Chance Lee 78-83-161; Matt Behringer 84-78-162; Gabe Vittorio 81-81-162; Chad Cramer 78-86-164; Ethan Dominique 76-WD; Corbin Stykemain 76-WD.
Women’s Championship Flight
Candi Moore 72-75-147; Jody Deal 74-82-156; Stacey Hinkle 85-83-168; Marissa Behringer 84-90-174.
Men’s A Flight
Curtis Switzer 75-76-151; Jason Reno 78-79-157; Steve Heilshorn 82-78-160; Andy Weisgerber 83-79-162; Phil O’Donnell 83-80-163; Kyle Dominique 78-86-164; Don Gorrell 78-86-164; Chad Adams 84-80-164; Sam Suman 84-81-165; Ian Marten 83-83-166; Ron Gustwiller 90-86-176; DJ Gustwiller 88-91-179; Kirk Jesse 90-91-181.
Men’s B Flight
Jerry Martinez 78-80-158; Chase Carter 84-82-166; Brok Coburn 80-87-167; Jim March 93-85-178; Joe Pennington 89-89-178; Dennis Brubaker 92-88-180; Andrew Imthurn 92-94-186; Burt Morlock 95-94-189; Denny Gorman 96-103-199; Andrew Robinson 98-105-203.
Men’s C Flight
Joe Kelly 93-92-185; Carl Stehulak 98-93-191; Isaac Flores 99-98-197; Brian Sampson 99-103-202; Travis Sigler 112-93-205; Tim Robert 101-105-206; Tony Thompson withdraw.
Men’s D Flight
Lowell Elders 95-96-191; Chris Butler 99-97-196; Josh Webb 95-107-202; Brandon Baldwin 104-105-209; Ben Baldwin 111-116-227; John Williamson withdraw.
Women’s A Flight
Mary Walter 91-87-178; Nancy Gutman 99-104-203
Women’s B Flight
Julie Schutt 90-94-184; Rita Bowling 93-96-189; Linda Goodwin 97-103-200; Kimmie Marten 100-108-208.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.