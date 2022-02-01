After the first weekend of the 73rd annual Defiance Men’s City Bowling Tournament, opportunities to enter are still available.
The City Tournament will compete on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Defiance Recreation, 1923 Jefferson St., then again on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and is sponsored in part by City Beverage, Kiessling Construction, Tressler Plumbing and the Defiance USBC Association.
Entry fees per person are $17 total with a $2 optional fee for both scratch and handicap all events. Team entries are $85 total for five team members while singles and doubles events will also be held at a cost of $34 per bowler. Bowlesr that enter doubles must enter singles and vice versa. Please provide team members name in order of lineup and USBC card numbers with their 2020-21 average.
Only members of the Defiance USBC Bowling Associatoin are eligible to bowl with no more than three bowlers competing on the same team more than once. Due to the pandemic, any bowler who did not receive a USBC average for last season may use their highest average from 2019-20 or a current league standing sheet to verify average.
To enter, contact Linda Justinger at 419-393-4358 for more information.
73rd Annual Defiance Men’s City Bowling Tournament
Results
Team Handicapped: 1. Maumee Valle Vending 3,353; Brew Crew 3,351; Miller Lite 3,314; Morris Floor Covering 3,242; Simon Says Flooring 3,219; Boys in the Hood 3,198; Coletta’s Pro Shop 3,148.
Doubles Handicapped: 1. Miguel Hernandez-Derek Klausing 1,417; Dylan Smith-Bryan Flory 1,399; Larry Acocks-Phil Spangler 1,361; Erby Gonzales Jr.-Greg Smith 1,293; Robert Miller-Shane Spengler 1,260; Tyler O’Dell-Alex Coble 1,226.
Singles Handicapped: 1. Dylan Smith 795; Shane Spangler 773; Derek Klausing 736; Bryan Flory 687; Larry Acocks 671; Miguel Hernandez 656; Greg Smith 641; Tyler O’Dell 616; Erby Gonzales Jr. 606; Phil Spangler 605; Robert Miller 590; Alex Coble 550.
All Events Handicapped: 1. Dylan Smith 2,285; Shane Spangler 2,168; Derek Klausing 2,140; Larry Acocks 2,012; Greg Smith 2,007; Miguel Hernandez 2,004; Phil Spangler 1,892; Robert Miller 1,789; Bryan Flory 1,374; Erby Gonzales Jr. 1,253; Tyler O’Dell 1,218; Randy Greear 762; Joshua Tressler 732; Curtis Gallagher 694; Terry Keeran 686; Jim Hall 658; Mike Woodring 623; Free Canales 607; Josh Blair 605; Bradley Simon 597; Frank Smith Jr. 517.
All Events Scratch: Greg Smith 1,815; Miguel Hernandez 1,581; Alex Coble 1,174; Tyler O’Dell 1,042; Joseph Slattman 692; Curtis Gallagher 675; Joshua Tressler 632; Randy Greear 616; Jim Hall 589; Josh Blair 567; Bradley Simon 537; Mike Woodring 482; Free Canales 473; Frank Smith Jr. 369.
