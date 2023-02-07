The Defiance City Bowling Tournament concluded its 74th annual competition Sunday at C&H Lanes as city champions were crowned in singles, doubles, team and all-events handicapped divisions and all-events scratch.
The Defiance City Bowling Tournament concluded its 74th annual competition Sunday at C&H Lanes as city champions were crowned in singles, doubles, team and all-events handicapped divisions and all-events scratch.
Following the second weekend of action Sunday, Greg Smith recorded an outstanding showing. Smith finished in first place in all events handicapped with a 2,152, three better than runner-up Rhees Andrews. Smith added a second-place finish in the all-events scratch standings, teamed with Bryan Flory to finish fifth at doubles and competed on the winning handicapped team from Johns Manville with Jacob LeVeck, Joshua Tressler, Curtis Gallagher and Michael Littleton.
Miguel Herndandez and Derek Klausing took home the doubles handicapped title with a 1,478 score while Dylan Smith edged out Nick McCarthy by a single point to win the singles handicapped division. Dylan Smith added another feather to his cap, bowling the best game of the two weekends with a 299..
Bowlers are informed that the payout meeting for the tournament will be held Sunday, March 19 at 1 p.m. at C&H Lanes. All participants are invited to attend and enjoy pizza and drinks courtesy of the Defiance USBC.
74th Annual Men’s City Tournament
Team Handicapped
1. Johns Manville (Jacob LeVeck, Joshua Tressler, Curtis Gallagher, Greg Smith, Michael Littleton), 3,489*; Simon Says Flooring 3,388; Mora Gang, 3,382; Morris Floor Covering 3,371; Spanky’s Dummies 3,320; B & Z 3,309; Mora Kids 3,309; C&H Lanes* 3,268; Padrones 3,256*; Misfits 3,225; Dan’s Pro Shop 3,104*; Blue Jay Financial 3,067; Here for the Beer 3,053; PCDB 3,043.
Doubles Handicapped (Top 10)
1. Miguel Hernandez-Derek Klausing, 1,478; Tony Thompson-Ron Nagley 1,477; Emilio Mora Jr.-Tony Thompson 1,409; Rhees Andrews-Dylan Smith 1,398*; Bryan Flory-Greg Smith 1,392; Joshua Gambler-Daniel Grimes 1,389*; Steven Simonin-Terry Keeran 1,387; Alex Coble-Matthew Davis 1,383*; Ron Nagley-Emilio Mora Sr.*; Curtis Gallagher-Michel Littleton 1,475*.
Singles Handicapped (Top 10)
1. Dylan Smith 769*; Nick McCarthy 768*; Dylan Hanefeld 763; Dennis Hanefeld 762; Luke Riley 745; Shane Spangler 734; Tony Thompson 728; Daniel Grimes 727*; Greg Smith 727; Steven Simonin 709.
All Events Handicapped (Top 10)
1. Greg Smith 2,152; Rhees Andrews 2,149*; Shane Spangler 2,130; Dylan Smith 2,107*; Dylan Hanefeld 2,107; Ron Nagley 2,099; Terry Keeran 2,087; Phil Spangler 2,073; Steven Simonin 2,039; Joshua Gambler 2,022*.
All Events Scratch (Top 10)
1. Daniel Grimes 2,069*; Greg Smith 2,002; Michael Littleton 1,987*; Alex Coble 1,970*; Derek Klausing 1,958; Emilio Mora Sr. 1,934; Joshua Tressler 1,905*; Curtis Gallagher 1,902*; Michael Gerken 1,867*; Matthew Davis 1,842*; Joshua Gambler 1,842*.
High Games
1. Dylan Smith 299; Alex Coble 278; Dan Grimes 269; Ron Nagley 266; Rhees Andrews 266.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.