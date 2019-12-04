Due to Ohio State playing Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday at 8 p.m., Defiance’s boys basketball game against Rossford at Defiance High School on Saturday has had its start time adjusted.
The junior varsity contest on Saturday will now begin at 4:30 p.m., with the varsity game following after a 15-minute warmup.
In addition to the Defiance-Rossford game, the Wayne Trace at Paulding and Miller City at Ayersville games have changed. Paulding-Wayne Trace’s JV game will start at 4 p.m. while the Ayersville-Miller City contest will tip at 5 p.m.
