GLANDORF — Ottawa-Glandorf shutout Defiance 2-0 to pick up its first WBL win of the season.
Mitch Schroeder and Corey Warnecke each scored for the Titans while Ethan Alt stopped eight shots in goal.
Carter Campbell had nine saves for the Bulldogs.
“As a team we took some positive steps forward today,” explained Defiance coach Eric Burns. “We got some good play from freshman keeper Carter Campbell and defensively we made some early adjustments and played well. Offensively, we are doing better, but need to create more opportunities.”
The Bulldogs return to action on Thursday hosting Lima Shawnee.
Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Defiance 0
Defiance (1-4, 1-1 WBL) — Shots: 8. Saves: Carter Campbell 9.
Ottawa-Glandorf (2-2-1, 1-1 WBL) — Goals: Mitch Schroeder, Corey Warnecke. Shots: 11. Saves: Ethan Alt 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.