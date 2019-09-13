Defiance improved to 7-3 on the season with a 157-175 victory over Lima Bath on Thursday at Auglaize.
Jack Vander Horst posted the low score for the Bulldogs with a 36 while Will Lammers finished a stroke behind at 37.
Defiance returns to action on Saturday at the Bryan Gold Invitational.
At Auglaize
Defiance (157) — Jack Vander Horst 36, Will Lammers 37, David Jimenez 41, Jayden Jerger 43. Lima Bath (175).
