Jack Vander Horst carded a 36 and Will Lammers fired a 39, as Defiance topped Archbold, 162-180, at Eagle Rock.
Of Defiance’s other two scorers, David Jimenez came through with a 42 and Nate Hodge had a 45, as Defiance improved to 4-2.
Luke Rosebrock had the top score for Archbold, with a 41. Archbold’s other scorers were Josh Nofziger (44), Kenny Williams (47) and Drew McCarty (48).
Meanwhile, at Ironwood, Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier carded a school-record 32 for nine holes (four under par), while the team carded a school-record 153 for nine holes, in a 153-175 win over Fayette.
At Eagle Rock
Defiance (162) — Jack Vander Horst 36, Will Lammers 39, David Jimenez 42, Nate Hodge 45. Archbold (180) — Luke Rosebrock 41, Josh Nofziger 44, Kenny Williams 47, Drew McCarty 48.
At Ironwood
Pettisville (153) — Max Leppelmeier 32, Tommy McWatters 37, Caleb Nafziger 41, Jake King 43. Fayette (175) — Noah Brinegar 36, Tanner Lemley 40, Owen Lemley 47, Tanner Wagner 52.
Wauseon (165) — Andy Scherer 40, Luke Wheeler 40, Dylan Grahn 42, Jaxon Radabaugh 43. Otsego (213) — Michael Budge 50, Chaz Timko 52, Adam Kozinski 55, Scott Koch 56.
At Auglaize
Antwerp (174) — Jake Eaken 34, Austin Luchty 40, Eric Thornell 50, Gaige McMichael 50, Chase Friend 50. Paulding (186) — Kolson Egnor 42, Kyle Dominique 43, Josh Carper 50, Hailey Hartzell 51.
At Delphos Country Club
Kalida (164) — Ryan Klausing 39, Josh Recker 39, David Peck 43, Grace Miller 43. Delphos St. John’s (172) — Jack Gerker 37, Jared Lucas 43, Trent Lindeman 46, Jeffery Odenweller 46.
At Suburban
North Central (166) — Chace Boothman 39, Jack Bailey 41, Colin Patten 42, Zack Hayes 44. Montpelier (184) — Hunter Burlew 41, Ethan Marihugh 45, Aidan Higbie 49, Easten Richmond 49, Roman Sommer 49.
At Patriot Hills
Hilltop (197) — Ethan Siebenaler 46, Avrie Reed 50, Jamie Chester 50, Dominik Schmitt 51. Stryker (213) — Spencer Clingaman 36, Max Wonders 46, Devon Weirauch 48, Tristan Atkinson 83.
