TIFFIN — While the majority of the cross country races at Tiffin on Saturday took place during heavy rain, it still turned out to be a particularly good day for the Defiance boys, Liberty Center's Hope Oelkrug and Ayersville's Noah Fisher.
The Defiance boys won the Division II regional title, while Oelkrug and Fisher copped individual girls and boys Division III titles.
Defiance finished with 63 points, ahead of runner up Lexington's 99 points. Huron edged Shelby for the final state qualifying spot, 105-106, while Wauseon finished fifth (139) and Ottawa-Glandorf was seventh (154).
For Defiance, Mhalicki Bronson placed second (15:07.65), just nine seconds behind champion Caleb Brown of Shelby (14:57.89).
"It was a good race, but between the mile and two mile mark, I kind of got gapped (behind) a little bit," Bronson said. "So, we'll fix some things, go at him again next week (at state) and see what happens."
Brennen Roehrig was next for Defiance in sixth place in the team race, followed by Cooper Morton (seventh), Colin Moats (19th) and Eli Fortman (29th).
"It was a good race by most all of our guys in not the greatest of conditions (heavy rain and wind)," said Defiance coach Obie Mouser. "Mhalicki ran well, but made some mistakes on the turns. He was a little soft there and Brown sprinted ahead on the turns, so that's where Mhalicki got burned."
While Wauseon did not get out as a team, Braden Vernot (16:21.39) qualified for state, finishing seventh overall and fifth in the team race. Bryan sophomore Joshua Taylor also qualified, placing 10th overall.
"I felt good today and just tried to stick with the guys I knew I had to run with and then beat them the last half mile, which I did," Vernot said.
In the girls Division II race, Lexington won the team title with 30 points, followed by Ontario, with 94 points. Also qualifying for state as a team were Lima Shawnee (131) and Celina (135). Wauseon failed to qualify by just two points, placing fifth, with 137 points. Defiance also narrowly missed, placing seventh, with 173 points.
"We knew that it would be tough to qualify as a team, but if everyone ran like they were capable of, we had a chance to make it," said Defiance girls coach Scott Saner. "But I kind of figured that halfway through the race, we weren't going to make it, based on where the girls were placing at that point. Still, it says a lot about the WBL that two teams qualified for state. Also, Shay ran a good race and made it to state as an individual."
Soukup finished 12th in 19:25.82. Also for Defiance, Mia Horvath placed 20th, Abby Horvath was 39th, Emily Wahl finished 41st and Kameron Burkhart was 61st.
"This is my fourth year in a row that I have qualified for state, so it's good to leave my senior year on a good note," Soukup said. "My time today may have been close to my best here and it is certainly better than what I ran here last year."
Also qualifying were Wauseon's Grace Rhoades (ninth overall, 19:05.95) and Napoleon's Macee Dilbone (13th overall, 19:27.44). Rhoades and Dilbone ran personal bests.
"The plan was to get a good start and relax the first mile and then give it my all," Rhoades said. "I'm pleased with the results."
Fisher won the Division III boys race in 15:41.1, ahead of Minster's Alex Albers (16:11.28) and New London's Curtis Joppeck (third).
"At the mile mark, Joppeck was right behind on my right shoulder, but then I started gapping it (pulling away)," Fisher said. "After that, I just worked on running hard and on my finishing kick, to get ready for next week at state."
New London won the boys team title with 68 points, ahead of runner up Sandusky St. Marys (125). Hopewell-Loudon placed third (164) and Holgate placed fourth (192). Liberty Center also qualified, placing seventh (209 points). Columbus Grove narrowly missed qualifying, placing eighth (217 points).
For Holgate, Avery Casillas was 22nd, Jacks Westrick was 37th, Hayden Hartman placed 42nd, Richard Bower finished 43rd and Addison Casillas placed 46th. Nathaniel Elieff paced Liberty Center with a sixth place finish.
Of the other local teams, Tinora placed 14th, Fairview was 15th, Ayersville finished 20th and Edgerton finished 21st. d
"Team wise, this is the first time since 1998 that the boys team has qualified for state," said Holgate coach Brad Hurst. "Every single guy ran well. Five ran personal bests and the other two guys were within three seconds of their best times."
Qualifying for state individually were Fairview's Treyvon Hastings (eighth), Stryker's Emanuel Villanueva (ninth) and Tinora's Clay Carpenter (16th).
On the Division III girls side, Liberty Center sophomore Hope Oelkrug cruised through the course in 18:26, ahead of Minster's Ella Boate (18:34.05). Archbold's Kylie Sauder placed third, in 18:44.
"I felt good today and decided to take off at around the two mile mark and it worked out well," Oelkrug said.
Oelkrug's first place showing helped Liberty Center placed second overall. Minster topped the Lady Tigers, 62-91. Columbus Grove finished third (194 points) and Archbold placed fourth (210), to also qualify as a team for state.
After Oelkrug for LC, Sydney Miller placed 12th, Dalayna Ashbaugh was 22nd, Cassie Elieff finished 24th and Sophie Long finished 34th.
"It was a good day for us, with the girls finishing strong and the boys also qualifying," said Liberty Center coach Tim Atkinson. "We only had seven boys on the team this year, so to finish with seven guys and no injuries, was quite remarkable."
Alyssa Ellerbrock led Grove with a seventh place finish and Archbold's Sophie Rupp finished eighth (10th overall).
Qualifying as individuals were Holgate senior Raena Willett (ninth overall, 18:58.73 and Ayersville's Teryn Bour (15th, 19:18).
"This was a personal best for me, the first time going under 19 minutes and with state coming up, it was the perfect time to do it," Willett said. "It's the fourth time I've qualified for state and it's nice to finish in the top 10, instead of barely squeaking by in qualifying around 25th the last two years. The goal now is to make all-state. If I run as good of a time there, I have a good chance, because usually, if you finish under 19 minutes, you make all-state. It helps also to run in such a competitive regional. I don't think any other region had 10 girls run under 19 minutes."
At Tiffin Regionals
Division II Boys Meet
Defiance 63, Lexington 99, Huron 105, Shelby 106, Wauseon 139, Lima Shawnee 143, Ottawa-Glandorf 154, Eastwood 172, Edison 176, Liberty-Benton 226, Genoa 245
Top 10 Individuals and Area State Qualifiers
Caleb Brown (S), 14:57.89; Mhalicki Bronson (D); Braxton Tate (Galion); Luke Coffman (Ea); Luke See (Vermillion); Braden Vernot (W); Brennen Roehrig (D); Cooper Morton (D); Joshua Taylor (Bryan).
Division III Boys Meet
New London 68, Sandusky St. Mary 125 Hopewell-Loudon 164, Holgate 192, Minster 203, Ashland Crestview 204, Liberty Center 209, Columbus Grove 217, 14. Tinora 353, 15. Fairview 356, 20. Ayersville 475, 21. Edgerton 482
Top 10 Individuals Plus Local Qualifiers
Noah Fisher (A), 15:41.1; Alex Albers (M); Curtis Joppeck (NL); Patrick Lyell (Maumee Valley); Jordan Foster (HL); Nathaniel Elieff (LC); Emanuel Villanueva (Stryker); Treyvon Hastings (F); Clay Reynolds (Mansfield Christian); Dominic Albaugh (NL); 16. Clay Carpenter (T).
Division II Girls Meet (12 Teams)
Lexington 30, Ontario 74, Lima Shawnee 131, Celina 135, Wauseon 137, Van Wert 167, Defiance 173
Top 10 Individuals, Plus Local State Qualifiers
Halle Hamilton (L), 17:55.1; Lily Weeks (L); Abby Lesniak (Edison); Joanna Halfhill (L); Grace Maurer (O); Caylee Phillips (VW); Brienne Trumpower (O); Kaylie Dameron (C); Grace Rhoades (W); Tessa Gerhardt (L); 12. Shay Soukup (D); 13. Macee Dilbone (Napoleon).
Division III Girls Meet
Minster 62, Liberty Center 91, Columbus Grove 194, Archbold 210, Woodmore 212, New London 213, Delphos St. John's 270, 14. 15. Edgerton 338, 21. Pettisville 487
Top 10 Individuals Plus Local State Qualifiers
Hope Oelkrug (LC), 18:26.21; Ella Boate (M); Kylie Sauder (A); Sarah Reinhart (Carey); Taylor Spencer (Waynesfield-Goshen); Haley Alig (Coldwater); Alyssa Ellerbrock (CG); Ava Beam (Woodmore); Raena Willett (Holgate); Sophie Rupp (A); 15. Teryn Bour (Ayersville).
