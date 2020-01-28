The Defiance bowling teams competed Saturday in the Hillard Bradley Jaguar Baker Bowling marathon.
Each team bowled 16 games of Baker competition, with the top eight teams advancing to the finals.
The Bulldog boys finished in 17th place with a score of 2,836. They finished with games of 188, 157, 151, 145, 188, 178, 189, 148, 142, 234, 192, 206, 127, 219, 195 and 177 for an average of 177.25.
The Defiance girls placed 21st with a team score of 1,883. They rolled games of 136, 123, 127, 119, 119, 125, 105, 102, 116, 137, 84, 97, 169, 115, 110 and 99 for an average of 117.7.
