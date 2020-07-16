After falling short in the opening game of a doubleheader, Defiance opened the nightcap with three runs in the bottom of the first in earning a split with Van Wert in high school summer baseball on Wednesday.
In the first game, Defiance took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Dade Robinson tripled and scored on an error.
The lead lasted until the next half inning. A single and walk put two runners on for the Cougars, and both eventually came around to score what turned out to be the final two runs of the game.
Wade Liffick went the distance on the mound, holding the Cougars to two runs on three hits.
Defiance jumped out on Van Wert in the bottom of the first in the nightcap. Two walks sandwiched around a hit batter loaded the bases for Liffick, who delivered a single to center. Mark Butler followed with a two-run single to left to put the Bulldogs ahead 3-0.
Jack Mortier upped the score to 4-0 an inning later when his groundout plated Simeon Sweeney.
A pair of errors brought home the final two runs for Defiance in the fourth.
The offense was more than enough for Jayden Jerger on the mound. He went the distance and was just one hit away from a no-hitter, a two-out single in the third. Jerger retired the final 13 batters, including the final three on strikeouts in the seventh.
The Bulldogs are off until Sunday, when they will host Tiffin Columbian in a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.
Game 1
Van Wert 002 000 0 – 2 3 1
Defiance 010 000 0 – 1 5 0
Winning pitcher: Treece (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Wade Liffick (7 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Van Wert) – Place single, RBI; Stoller RBI. (Defiance) – Dade Robinson triple; Simeon Sweeney double.
Game 2
Van Wert 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Defiance 310 200 x — 6 7 0
Record: Defiance 20-8.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Relcher (3 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Stoller.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Jack Mortier triple, RBI; Simeon Sweeney 2 singles; Mark Butler single, 2 RBI; Wade Liffick single, RBI.
